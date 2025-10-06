Lokah Box Office Collection: Kalyani Priyadarshan's Film Beats Thudarum Record, Becomes Top-Grosser In Kerala

Lokah Kerala Box Office Collection: Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra, the Malayalam fantasy superhero film directed by Dominic Arun and produced by Dulquer Salmaan under Wayfarer Films, continues to perform strongly at the Kerala box office. Released on 28 August 2025, the film has now reportedly crossed a major milestone, surpassing Mohanlal's Thudarum to become the highest-grossing Malayalam film in Kerala.

According to industry tracker AB George, Lokah Chapter 1 has amassed approximately ₹118.94 crore over 39 days in Kerala. The film's performance on October 5 alone was estimated at around ₹84 lakh, according to early box office data. For context, Thudarum's Kerala total stands at ₹118.9 crore (according to Sacnilk), highlighting the significance of Lokah's milestone.

Sustained Audience Interest Drives Lokah's Kerala Collections

Set against a backdrop of mysticism and hidden traditions, the film follows Chandra (played by Kalyani Priyadarshan), a mysterious woman who returns from abroad to a town in Karnataka. While trying to lead a quiet life, she becomes enmeshed with local residents, a criminal syndicate, and law enforcement. Alongside a young man who grows close to her, Chandra discovers hidden threats connected to an ancient lineage and supernatural forces. The storyline explores the intersection of human and mystical worlds, touching on themes of power, legacy, and concealed identities.

The film's ensemble cast includes Naslen, Sandy Master, Chandu Salim Kumar, and Arun Kurian. Technical contributions come from Nimish Ravi (cinematography), Chaman Chakko (editing), and Jakes Bejoy (music), with production design by Banglan and action choreography by Yannick Ben. Visual effects were handled by Little Hippo Studios and Pictorial Fx, while post-production work involved Eunoians Studio.

Industry observers note that Lokah's success in Kerala underscores its strong appeal within the state, with sustained audience interest and positive word-of-mouth driving footfalls. Analysts will be watching closely in the coming weeks to see whether the film can maintain momentum and extend its performance further.

With its latest box office results, Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra has become the highest-grossing Malayalam film in Kerala, highlighting its strong commercial performance and sustained audience interest in fantasy-driven narratives.