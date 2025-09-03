Lokah Box Office Collection Today: Kalyani Priyadarshan's Film Enters 100 Crore Club, Makes New RECORD

Lokah Box Office Collection Today: Who said a woman-led superhero film cannot work at the box office? Kalyani Priyadarshan has proved all the naysayers wrong by delivering a hit within the first seven days of release. With Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra, the actress has carried the film on her shoulders, setting the cash registers jingling. Due credit goes to Duluqer Salmaan for backing a project featuring an actress in the role of a superhero.

LOKAH BOX OFFICE RECORDS: FILM ENTERS RS 100 CRORE CLUB

At a time when many films have been unable to connect with the masses, Lokah proved that good content will sell irrespective of the cast, promotions, and budget. You don't need to have a budget worth Rs 100 crore to make a solid superhero film in India.

Made on a budget of Rs 30 crore, Lokah has minted Rs 100 crore, entering the coveted club on the seventh day of release. The film, which has been directed by Dominic Arun, has made history by creating a new record.