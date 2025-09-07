Lokah Box Office Day 10: Kerala Collection Crosses ₹50 Crore; All-India Total Approaches ₹100 Crore

Lokah Box Office Collection: Malayalam superhero film Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra, directed by Dominic Arun and produced by Dulquer Salmaan's Wayfarer Films, has continued its steady run at the box office, recording its highest single-day collection in Kerala on Day 10. Released theatrically on August 28, the film features Kalyani Priyadarshan, Naslen, Sandy, Arun Kurian, Chandu Salimkumar, and other supporting actors.

According to industry tracker AB George, the film earned ₹7.30 crore on its Day 10 (second Saturday), marking the biggest single-day performance for Lokah in Kerala so far. The cumulative Kerala gross for the first eight days stood at ₹38.64 crore, followed by ₹5.82 crore on Day 9, bringing the ten-day total in the state to ₹51.76 crore.

Outside Kerala, the film performed steadily across other Indian markets. Tamil Nadu contributed ₹11.15 crore, the Telugu-speaking states added ₹9.85 crore, Karnataka recorded ₹7.55 crore, and the northern states contributed ₹3.30 crore. This takes the total gross from the rest-of-India markets to ₹31.85 crore, with Tamil Nadu leading among non-Kerala territories. Combined with collections from Kerala and other Indian states, the domestic total now stands at ₹83.61 crore, with the film on track to cross ₹100 crore in the coming days, according to AB George.

Lokah: Plot Overview and Key Crew

Lokah is set in a superhero universe with Chandra, a mysterious woman, arriving in Bangalore and encountering a young man, Sunny, and his friends. While maintaining a low profile, her presence soon intersects with criminal operations, and the narrative follows the unfolding events as she navigates threats and alliances, blending action and supernatural elements.

The film's technical team includes Nimish Ravi (cinematography), Chaman Chakko (editing), and Jakes Bejoy (music), with production design by Banglan and action choreography by Yannick Ben.

As Lokah wraps up its second weekend, trade observers are noting how the film has sustained momentum in Kerala and other states, with the potential to climb further in domestic rankings among Malayalam releases.