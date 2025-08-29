Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra Box Office Day 2 Early Update: Kalyani's Film Set To Beat Its Opening Day Earnings

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra Box Office Collection Day 2 Early Update: Kalyani Priyadarshan is all over the headlines today and rightfully so. After all, she is here with the first release of the year. We are talking about Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra which is a superhero film. Directed by Dominic Arun and produced by Dulquer Salmaan under his banner Wayfarer Films, Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra is the first installment in the planned Wayfarer Cinematic Universe. Needless to say, Lokah Chapter 1 is one of the most anticipated releases of the year.

To note, Lokah Chapter: 1 Chandra also features Naslen and Sandy, alongside Arun Kurian, Chandu Salimkumar, Nishanth Sagar, Raghunath Paleri, Vijayaraghavan, Nithya Shri and Sarath Sabha in the lead. Interestingly, Lokah Chapter 1 revolves around a woman named Chandra (played by Kalyani Priyadarshan), a woman with a mysterious aura and a goth style, recently relocated to Bangalore. She has taken up a job working night shifts at a café. Her new home is situated opposite the apartment of Sunny and Venu, two bachelors who seem to lack direction in life. Sunny finds himself drawn to Chandra, intrigued by her peculiar habits and the unusual guests she entertains. Her tendency to keep to herself only adds to the enigma surrounding her. This fascination leads Sunny to closely observe her daily activities from his apartment.

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra Box Office Collection Day 2 Early Updates

According to a report published in Sacnilk, Lokah has made a collection of Rs 2.01 crores on day 2 (first Saturday) until 6:30PM taking the overall collections of the movie to Rs 4.71cr

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra Box Office Collection Day 2 Early Updates (Kerala)

On the other hand, according to a tweet shared by ForumKeralam, Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra has surpassed Rs 2.40cr in Kerala and is expected to rake in over Rs 3cr at the box office today.

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra Set To Surpass Day 1 Collection

Interestingly, Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra has been maintaining a strong hold at the box office on the second day and is expected to cross the day 1 collection which was around Rs 2.7cr.

Meanwhile, talking about Lokah Chapter 1, Kalyani penned a note and wrote, "To my team, This wasn't just a film for any of us. Every single person poured themselves into making Lokah what it is, and I'm lucky that I got to work alongside you all. You've seen me at my lowest..when I failed multiple times..when I broke down, when I cried. You've also been there, cheering the loudest, when I succeeded or managed to push past something hard. And through all of it, every moment I spent with you was a joy I'll never forget. You became a family to me, and I'll always be proud that I got to work with you."