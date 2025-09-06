Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra Day 9 Box Office: Kalyani Priyadarshan’s Film Beats Hridayapoorvam As Week 2 Begins

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra Box Office Collection Day 9: Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra and Hridayapoorvam are both Malayalam movies that released together in the cinemas. Both the movies had almost equal buzz ahead of their release. But, Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra was seen winning at the box office in week 1. It grossed more than double the amount that Hridayapoorvam earned in week 1. As week 2 kicked off, both movies were seen performing equally well at the box office. Let us take a look at how much Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra grossed ahead of 2nd weekend, on Day 9 (Friday).

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra Box Office Collection Week 1

On its second Thursday, Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra witnessed a commendable 17% rise in box office collections, earning Rs. 8.35 crores for the day. This uptick pushed the film's total first-week collection to an impressive Rs. 54.7 crores across all languages, with the Malayalam version alone contributing Rs. 42.45 crores. The film's strong regional performance and growing momentum indicate a promising second weekend ahead.

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra Box Office Collection Day 9

According to Sacnilk's report, Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra saw a fall of 6.5% on Day 9 (Friday). The movie grossed Rs. 7.8 crores on 2nd Friday, making the total collection of Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra stand at Rs. 62.45 crores.

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra Beats Hridayapoorvam As Week 2 Kicks Off

Where Hridayapoorvam only grossed Rs. 2.85 crores on 2nd Friday, Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra made around 3X on Friday, standing at 7.8 crore collection. It seems Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra will continue to beat Hridayapoorvam in Week 2 as well.

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra Box Office Collection

ay 1 (Thursday)- Rs. 2.7 Cr

Day 2 (Friday)- Rs. 4 Cr

Day 3 (Saturday)- Rs. 7.6 Cr

Day 4 (Sunday)- Rs. 10.1 Cr

Day 5 (Monday)- Rs. 7.2 Cr

Day 6 (Tuesday)- Rs. 7.65 Cr

Day 7 (Wednesday)- Rs. 7.1 Cr

Day 8 (Thursday)- Rs. 8.35 Cr

Week 1- Rs. 54.7 Cr

Day 9 (Friday)- Rs. 7.8 Cr

Day 10 (Saturday)- Rs. 2.34 Cr (as of 3 pm)

Total- Rs. 64.84 Cr (early trends)