Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra Worldwide Box Office Day 2: Kalyani’s Film Sees Impressive Growth; Did It Cross 20Cr?

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 2: Kalyani Priyadarshan has all the reasons to be on cloud nine as her much talked about release Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra has finally hit the screens. Produced by Dulquer Salmaan under Wayfarer Films, Lokah Chaper 1: Chandra is a superhero movie which has been creating waves ever since it was announced. Directed by Dominic Arun, Lokah Chaper 1: Chandra marks the beginning of the Wayfarer Cinematic Universe. Interestingly, the film also features Naslen, Sandy, Chandu Salimkumar, Sarath Sabha Arun Kurian, Raghunath Paleri, Nishanth Sagar, Nithya Shri and Vijayaraghavan in significant roles.

To note, Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra revolves on Chandra, portrayed by Kalyani Priyadarshan. She is a woman with a mysterious aura and gothic style who recently moved to Bangalore. Chandra works night shifts at a café and lives across from Sunny and Venu's apartment. These two bachelors seem to lack direction in their lives. Sunny becomes fascinated by Chandra's peculiar habits and the strange guests she entertains. Her enigmatic presence captivates him, leading him to pay close attention to her every move. This dynamic forms a central part of the film's plot. As Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra opened to rave reviews, it has been winning hearts at the worldwide box office

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 2

As per a tweet shared by Forum Keralam, Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra saw an upward trend at the worldwide box office. The movie was said to be eyeing a collection of Rs 12cr on day 2 (first Saturday) and will be taking the overall worldwide collection of the movie to Rs 18cr

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra Set To Surpass Day 1 Collection

Interestingly, Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra has been grabbing a lot of eyeballs and will be minting twice the day 2 collection at the worldwide box office, which was around Rs 6.65cr

Meanwhile, talking about Lokah Chapter 1, Kalyani recalled her first reaction to the script during a conversation with OTT Play and shared her initial surprise at being considered for the role, questioning if she was the right fit. "'Am I the right person for this?' I thought it was an ambitious and interesting subject but I was like, 'Why have they come to me?'" Kalyani admitted, reflecting on her doubts about embodying Chandra's physicality and emotional depth.

Despite her initial hesitations, Kalyani found herself drawn to the character of Chandra. She acknowledged that there were others who might better capture Chandra's essence. However, she couldn't resist the opportunity to take on such a challenging role. "So, I was generally surprised that they considered me for a role like this. But I was also selfish about it and couldn't say no to this character," she confessed.