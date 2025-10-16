Lokah Chapter 1 OTT Release Date Update: Is Kalyani’s Film Releasing Online On Diwali? Here’s The Truth

Lokah Chapter 1 OTT Release Date Update: The year 2025 has been quite special for Kalyani Priyadarshan. After all, her much talked about super hero drama Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra emerged as one of the biggest releases of the year. Directed by Dominic Arun, Lokah Chapter 1 Chandra is produced by Dulquer Salmaan under his banner Wayfarer Films. The movie featured Kalyani in the role of Chandra along with Naslen, Sandy Master, Arun Kurian and Chandu Salim Kumar in key roles.

For the uninitiated, Lokah Chapter 1 Chandra revolves around a mysterious woman named Chandra (played by Kalyani Priyadarshan) who gets entangled with an organ trafficking gang. To note, Lokah Chapter 1 had emerged a box office hit with a total collection of Rs 181.85cr gross in India and turned out to be one of the most profitable movies of the Malayalam industry. Given the phenomenal success of Lokah Chapter 1, fans have been eagerly awaiting the digital release of the movie.

Lokah Chapter 1 OTT Release Platform

For the uninitiated, Lokah Chapter 1 is expected to have a digital release on Jio Hotstar.

Lokah Chapter 1 OTT Release Date

There have been endless speculations about Lokah Chapter 1 OTT release date. While there have been reports about Lokah Chapter 1 releasing on Jio Hotstar on Diwali probably around October 20. However, a viral tweet has emphasised that Lokah Chapter 1 will not be having its OTT release in next 2 weeks. Looks like the audience will have to wait a little longer to watch Lokah Chapter 1 on OTT.

Meanwhile, Lokah Chapter 1 had created a record at the box office as it became the highest grossing Malayalam movie of all times after cross Rs 300cr worldwide. Expressing her gratitude, Kalyani wrote, "Everyone who stood behind, beside and in front of the camera, and everyone who filled the theatres... We made history. Beyond grateful".