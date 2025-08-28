Lokah: Hit Or Flop? Early Audience Verdict On Kalyani Priyadarshan And Naslen's Superhero Film

Lokah: Hit Or Flop? Lokah Chapter: 1 Chandra, a Malayalam superhero movie directed by Dominic Arun and produced by Dulquer Salmaan's Wayfarer Films, began screening in theaters around the world on August 28, 2025. This marks the first installment in the planned Wayfarer Cinematic Universe, aiming to establish a franchise that explores a hidden world coexisting alongside everyday life.

Kalyani Priyadarshan and Naslen headline the cast, with supporting performances from Chandu Salimkumar, Arun Kurian, and Nishanth Sagar. The story follows an aimless trio of friends whose lives take a dramatic turn after meeting a mysterious new neighbor with a haunting past. Described by the makers as a darkly comic fantasy thriller set in a modern metropolitan city, the narrative serves as the foundation for future chapters in the cinematic universe.

Early Audience Reactions

Following the release, viewers have begun sharing initial impressions on social media platforms such as X (formerly Twitter). While comprehensive reviews and box office statistics are still forthcoming, these early posts reflect immediate audience engagement with the film. As screenings continue over the weekend, more detailed responses and commercial performance updates are expected to emerge.

Technical Crew and Production Details

Lokah Chapter: 1 Chandra brought together a large technical team. Cinematography was handled by Nimish Ravi, with editing by Chaman Chakko. Jakes Bejoy composed the music, with additional contributions from guest composers DJ Sekhar and JK. The film's production design was led by Banglan, while Jithu Sebastian served as art director. Costume design was managed by Melwy J and Archana Rao, and make-up was handled by Ronex Xavier.

Sound design and mixing were overseen by Dawn Vincent and Rajakrishnan respectively. The visual effects were handled by Little Hippo Studios and Pictorial Fx, with animation work carried out by Eunoians Studio. Post-production supervision, AI visualization, and colour grading were managed by Ajmal Haneef and Yashika Routray, with Color Planet Studios handling the DI work.

The production team also included line producer Bibin Perumbilly, executive producer Jom Varghese, and several associate directors and technical assistants. The music team included backing vocalists Anila Rajeev, Aavani Malhar, and Sadhika K R, with session arrangements by Maneeth Manoj and Maneesh Shaji.

With the worldwide release now underway, attention is focused on how audiences engage with Lokah Chapter: 1 Chandra and how it performs commercially. Social media reactions in the coming days are likely to provide a clearer picture of the film's reception across different regions.