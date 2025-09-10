Lokah Kerala Box Office Day 13: Kalyani Priyadarshan's Film Gears To Beat Baahubali 2 & Manjummel Boys

Lokah Kerala Box Office Collection: Malayalam film Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra continues to perform well at the box office. According to film industry tracker AB George, the movie recorded advance bookings worth Rs. 1.82 crores on Day 13. Interestingly, the film's earnings on Tuesday in Kerala were nearly more than double the advance sales. With this momentum, Lokah is now on track to surpass the Kerala box office collections of Baahubali 2 and Manjummel Boys. Here's a detailed look at the latest report.

Lokah Kerala Box Office Collection

As per Film industry analyst, AB George, Lokah has grossed Rs. 4.18 crores on the second Tuesday (Day 13) at the Kerala box office. This makes the total Kerala box office collection of Lokah to be Rs. 68.18 crores. Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra is expected to soon be crossing Baahubali 2 and Manjummel Boys Kerala box office collection. To note, Baahubali 2 made total gross collection of Rs. 75.86 crores at the Kerala box office while Manjummel Boys made the total Kerala collection of Rs. 72.1 crores.

Total 8 Days Gross - Rs. 38.64 Cr

Day 9 - 5.82 Cr

Day 10 - 7.30 Cr

Day 11 - 7.14 Cr

Day 12 - 5.10 Cr

Day 13 - 4.18 Cr

Total - 68.18 Cr

Lokah Box Office Collection

Day 1- Rs. 2.7 Cr

Day 2- Rs. 4 Cr

Day 3- Rs. 7.6 Cr

Day 4- Rs. 10.1 Cr

Day 5- Rs. 7.2 Cr

Day 6- Rs. 7.65 Cr

Day 7- Rs. 7.1 Cr

Day 8- Rs. 8.35 Cr

Week 1- Rs. 54.7 Cr

Day 9- Rs. 7.65 Cr

Day 10- Rs. 10 Cr

Day 11- Rs. 10.15 Cr

Day 12- Rs. 5.9 Cr

Day 13- Rs. 5.25 Cr

Total- Rs. 93.65 Cr

Is Lokah A Hit Film?

Lokah: Chapter 1: Chandra has emerged as a clear winner at the box office, showing all signs of being not just a hit but a potential blockbuster. Made on a reported budget of around Rs. 30 crores, the film has seen a phenomenal rise in collections across its 13-day theatrical run. According to Sacnilk, it has amassed an impressive Rs. 93.65 crores net in India by Day 13, with daily earnings like Rs. 10.1 crores on Day 4 and Rs. 5.25 crores on Day 13 reflecting its strong hold. Its global gross has surpassed Rs. 187 crores, with over Rs. 91 crores coming from overseas markets alone. This level of performance has helped the film outperform earlier records and push past industry giants like Baahubali 2 and Manjummel Boys in the Kerala market. Indeed, Lokah is definitely a hit.