Lokah Kerala Box Office Day 18 Prediction: Kalyani's Film Expected To See 3rd Biggest Sunday Collection

Lokah Kerala Box Office Collection Day 18: Lokah: Chapter 1- Chandra has emerged as a superhit Malayalam film, made on a modest budget of just Rs. 30 crore. The film has already earned over three times its investment at the net box office, marking a phenomenal success. Lokah continues to perform exceptionally well, particularly at the Kerala box office, where its momentum shows no signs of slowing down. Last Sunday alone, the film grossed over Rs. 10 crore, and all eyes are now on its third Sunday, where it's expected to break new records. Let's take a look at Lokah's expected box office performance in Kerala this weekend.

Lokah Kerala Box Office Collection Day 18

According to Sacnilk's report, Lokah has grossed Rs. 2.09 crores at the box office on Day 18 (3rd Sunday) as of 3 pm. This makes the total box office collection (net) stand at Rs. 114.49 crores. As per Trade Analyst AB George's report, Lokah had a "sensational advance" collection on Sunday at the Kerala box office. It is speculated that Lokah has the "biggest third Sunday" loading today. As per the reports, Lokah had Rs. 2.55 crores advance sales on the 3rd Sunday. Let us further wait for Lokah's box office report to arrive to know how much the movie will gross by the end of the day.

Lokah Box Office Collection

Day 1- Rs. 2.7 Cr

Day 2- Rs. 4 Cr

Day 3- Rs. 7.6 Cr

Day 4- Rs. 10.1 Cr

Day 5- Rs. 7.2 Cr

Day 6- Rs. 7.65 Cr

Day 7- Rs. 7.1 Cr

Day 8- Rs. 8.35 Cr

Week 1- Rs. 54.7 Cr

Day 9- Rs. 7.65 Cr

Day 10- Rs. 10 Cr

Day 11- Rs. 10.15 Cr

Day 12- Rs. 5.9 Cr

Day 13- Rs. 5.1 Cr

Day 14- Rs. 4.35 Cr

Day 15- Rs. 3.85 Cr

Week 2- Rs. 47 Cr

Day 16- Rs. 4.05 Cr

Day 17- Rs. 6.65 Cr

Day 18- Rs. 2.09 Cr (as of 3 pm)

Total- Rs. 114.49 Cr (early trends)

Lokah: Chapter 1 - Chandra is a genre-bending Malayalam fantasy thriller directed by Dominic Arun and produced by Dulquer Salmaan under Wayfarer Films. The film centers on Chandra (Kalyani Priyadarshan), a mysterious woman living in present-day Bangalore, who conceals her true identity as Kalliyankattu Neeli, a legendary vampire from folklore. Her quiet life takes a dramatic turn when she befriends Sunny (Naslen) and his friends, only to get entangled in a brutal organ trafficking ring led by a corrupt cop. With haunting visuals, a gripping narrative, and powerful performances, Lokah delivers a refreshing mix of myth, horror, and modern-day heroism.