Lokah Kerala Box Office Collection Day 19 Prediction: Kalyani Priyadarshan-Starrer To Beat '2018' Movie

Lokah Kerala Box Office Collection Prediction: Lokah - Chapter 1: Chandra, the Malayalam dark fantasy superhero film directed by Dominic Arun, continues its theatrical run as it enters Day 19. Produced by Dulquer Salmaan's Wayfarer Films, the movie stars Kalyani Priyadarshan, Naslen, Sandy Master, and an ensemble including Chandu Salimkumar, Arun Kurian, Sarath Sabha, Nishanth Sagar, Vijayaraghavan, Nithya Shri, and Raghunath Paleri.

The film was reportedly shot over 94 days, initially under the working title Production No: 7. The official title was revealed in June 2025. Technical credits include Nimish Ravi (cinematographer), Chaman Chakko (editor), and Jakes Bejoy (music), with action by Yannick Ben and production design by Banglan.

According to industry tracker AB George, Lokah has recorded a total Kerala gross of ₹88.50 crore over 18 days. Week one collected ₹38.64 crore, and week two added ₹36.12 crore. The third weekend saw Day 16 at ₹3.25 crore, Day 17 at ₹5.18 crore, and Day 18 at ₹5.30 crore. This performance marks the all-time biggest third weekend for a Malayalam film, surpassing Thudarum, and Lokah is projected to surpass the Malayalam film '2018' by the end of Day 19, moving into the second-highest grosser position in Kerala.

With Day 19 underway, analysts expect collections to remain steady, driven by continued audience interest in urban centers and multiplexes. The film's dark fantasy and superhero elements, along with action-driven sequences, are cited as key factors sustaining footfalls across major territories.

Lokah's production involved an extensive crew. Cinematography support came from Nikhila Lalkumar, Sreevalsan Sreedharan, Arjun Ashok, and Abhijith Shabu. Sound was managed by Dawn Vincent and Rajakrishnan, with VFX by Little Hippo Studios and Pictorial Fx. Costume design was handled by Melwy J and Archana Rao, makeup by Ronex Xavier, and publicity design by Aesthetic Kunjamma.

As Lokah continues its third week, box office analysts are monitoring Day 19 to evaluate its continued performance and prospects for sustaining its theater run in Kerala.