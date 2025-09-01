Lokah Kerala Box Office Collection Day 4: Kalyani Priyadarshan And Naslen's Film Crosses ₹16 Crore

Lokah Kerala Box Office Collection: Lokah: Chapter 1 - Chandra, the Malayalam superhero film directed by Dominic Arun and produced by Dulquer Salmaan's Wayfarer Films, has completed its first four days in theaters with consistent audience turnout. Released on Thursday, August 28, the film has reportedly earned around ₹16.46 crore in Kerala alone during this period, according to early estimates shared by industry tracker AB George. Day four earnings on Sunday were pegged at approximately ₹5.76 crore.

Lokah Blends Superhero Action with Mystery in First Wayfarer Universe Installment

The film stars Kalyani Priyadarshan in the lead, alongside Naslen and Sandy, with Chandu Salimkumar, Arun Kurian, Nishanth Sagar, Vijayaraghavan, Sarath Sabha, and Raghunath Paleri in supporting roles. Lokah is the first installment of the planned Wayfarer Cinematic Universe and has drawn attention for its combination of superhero elements with a narrative rooted in contemporary and historical themes.

The story follows Chandra, a mysterious goth woman from Sweden, who arrives in Bangalore and rents an apartment where she encounters Sunny, an unemployed youth, and his friends Venu and Naijil. While keeping to herself and working nights at a café, Chandra becomes involved in a larger conflict when a violent incident exposes her hidden powers. Her life intertwines with Sunny and his friends as they confront shadowy forces, ancient histories, and the secret dealings of Inspector Nachiyappa Gowda, linking past and present conflicts.

Technical credits include cinematography by Nimish Ravi, editing by Chaman Chakko, and music by Jakes Bejoy. Action sequences were choreographed by Yannick Ben, with production design by Banglan. Post-production involved Little Hippo Studios, Pictorial Fx, and Color Planet Studios, while sound design and mixing were handled by Dawn Vincent and Rajakrishnan.

With Onam festivities underway, Lokah's performance in Kerala has been steady. Industry watchers will now observe the weekdays to gauge the film's longer-term performance and its potential contribution to the Wayfarer Cinematic Universe.