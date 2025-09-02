Lokah Kerala Box Office Collection Day 5: Kalyani Priyadarshan's Superhero Film Crosses ₹21 Crore

Lokah Kerala Box Office Collection: The Malayalam film Lokah Chapter: 1 - Chandra, directed by Dominic Arun and produced under Dulquer Salmaan's Wayfarer Films, has had a strong opening week at the Kerala box office. Released on Thursday, August 28, the film has completed five days in theaters and has already grossed over ₹21 crore in the state, according to film industry tracker AB George.

The superhero drama collected ₹2.70 crore on its opening day, followed by ₹3.35 crore on Friday. The momentum picked up over the weekend, with earnings of ₹4.65 crore on Saturday and ₹5.65 crore on Sunday. Monday, often a critical test for sustaining box office performance, saw Lokah collect ₹5.25 crore, which amounts to nearly 93 percent of its Sunday total. This performance has placed the film among the top non-holiday Monday grossers in Kerala's box office history.

As per AB George, Lokah now holds the fourth position for all-time highest Monday collections in the state, behind Empuraan (a public holiday release), Leo (a public holiday release), and Thudarum. Significantly, it ranks as the second-biggest non-holiday Monday performer. Early indicators suggest that Tuesday's earnings may surpass Monday's numbers, further consolidating the film's strong run.

Lokah 5 Days Kerala Box Office Collection (Gross)

Day 1 (Thursday): ₹2.70 crore

Day 2 (Friday): ₹3.35 crore

Day 3 (Saturday): ₹4.65 crore

Day 4 (Sunday): ₹5.65 crore

Day 5 (Monday): ₹5.25 crore

Total: ₹21.60 crore

The film introduces audiences to Chandra, a mysterious goth woman who arrives in Bangalore from Sweden and becomes entangled with Sunny, an unemployed youth, and his friends. As the story unfolds, Chandra's hidden powers emerge against the backdrop of an organ trafficking network and shadowy government forces, laying the groundwork for the broader Wayfarer Cinematic Universe.

Headlined by Kalyani Priyadarshan, Naslen, and Sandy, with supporting roles played by Chandu Salimkumar, Arun Kurian, Vijayaraghavan, and others, Lokah has positioned itself as a key Onam season release. With the holiday week underway, the film's box office trajectory will be closely monitored to see whether it can maintain its strong momentum in the days ahead.