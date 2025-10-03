Lokah Kerala Box Office Collection: Kalyani Priyadarshan's Film Close To Breaking Thudarum Record

Lokah Kerala Box Office Collection: The Malayalam fantasy-superhero film Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra, directed by Dominic Arun and produced by Dulquer Salmaan's Wayfarer Films, continues to perform strongly at the Kerala box office. Released on 28 August 2025, the film stars Kalyani Priyadarshan in the lead role, with Naslen, Sandy Master, Chandu Salim Kumar, and Arun Kurian in supporting roles.

According to box office tracker AB George, as of 3 October 2025, Lokah has collected ₹117.02 crore in Kerala over 36 days. For comparison, Thudarum, the current record-holder for the highest-grossing Malayalam film in Kerala, amassed ₹118.9 crore according to Sacnilk. This puts Lokah less than ₹2 crore away from becoming the highest-grossing Malayalam film in the state's history.

Also Read Malayalam Actor Jayaram Clarifies His Link With The Accused In Sabarimala Gold Plate Row

Industry observers note that Lokah is also on track to potentially cross ₹300 crore worldwide, a milestone that would make it the first Malayalam film to reach that figure globally.

Lokah Storyline And Technical Team

The film follows Chandra, a mysterious woman who arrives in Karnataka and becomes involved with local residents, a crime syndicate, and law enforcement. As events unfold, she is seen navigating a series of threats while possessing abilities that distinguish her from those around her. Her interactions with local youth and her entanglement with clandestine operations form the central narrative, with underlying themes connected to supernatural elements.

The technical team behind the film includes Nimish Ravi as cinematographer, Chaman Chakko as editor, and Jakes Bejoy handling music composition. Production design, visual effects, and other technical contributions have been managed by a large crew, including Little Hippo Studios and Pictorial Fx for visual effects and Eunoians Studio for animation.

Lokah Chapter 1 has drawn attention for its expansive production team and technical execution, while its narrative blends elements of fantasy, thriller, and action. With continuing box office momentum, the film is closely monitored by industry trackers for both domestic and overseas performance.

The current trend suggests that Lokah could soon achieve record-breaking status in the Kerala market, further highlighting the evolving commercial landscape of Malayalam cinema.