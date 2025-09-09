Lokah Kerala Box Office Day 13 Prediction: Kalyani Priyadarshan's Film Gears Up For Another Strong Day

Lokah Box Office Collection Prediction: Malayalam superhero film Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra continues to register notable numbers at the box office, and early indications suggest that its 13th day could bring in another solid performance.

According to film industry tracker AB George, the movie has recorded advance bookings worth ₹1.82 crore in Kerala for its second Tuesday. This places Lokah just behind Thudarum, which posted advance sales of ₹2.19 crore on its own second Tuesday. With this, the film is on track to log the second-highest advance for a second Tuesday in the state, underlining the sustained interest it has managed to generate nearly two weeks into its theatrical run.

Lokah, Directed by Dominic Arun, Opens Wayfarer's Superhero Franchise

Released on August 28, 2025, Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra is directed by Dominic Arun and produced by Dulquer Salmaan under Wayfarer Films. The project marks the beginning of the planned Wayfarer Cinematic Universe (WCU), aiming to establish a franchise rooted in Malayalam cinema. Kalyani Priyadarshan plays the central role, supported by Naslen, Sandy, Chandu Salimkumar, Arun Kurian, Nishanth Sagar, Raghunath Paleri, Vijayaraghavan, and others.

The narrative follows Chandra, a woman who moves to Bengaluru under unusual circumstances and becomes entangled in the lives of Sunny and his friends. While she maintains a guarded presence, her connection to a criminal network and the gradual revelation of her hidden abilities bring suspense and tension to the storyline. The film blends elements of action, mystery, and the supernatural, serving as an origin story for its titular character.

Production on the film began in September 2024 under the working title Production No. 7. Filming was completed in January 2025 after a 94-day schedule. The official title was announced in June 2025, ahead of its theatrical release. The film's core technical team comprises cinematographer Nimish Ravi, editor Chaman Chakko, and composer Jakes Bejoy.

With the second Tuesday advance sales already crossing the ₹1.8 crore mark, Lokah is expected to post another strong daily total. Whether it can maintain this pace in the days ahead will be crucial as it moves deeper into its third week.