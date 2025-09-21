Lokah Kerala Box Office Day 24: Kalyani's Film Crosses ₹100 Cr, Second Malayalam Film To Achieve The Feat

Lokah Kerala Box Office Collection: Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra, the Malayalam dark fantasy superhero film directed by Dominic Arun, has completed 24 days in theaters, marking a significant milestone at the Kerala box office. According to film industry tracker AB George, the film's gross in Kerala has reached an estimated ₹100.55 crore, making it only the second Malayalam film to cross the ₹100 crore mark in the state, following Mohanlal's Thudarum.

The film, produced by Dulquer Salmaan's Wayfarer Films, was released theatrically on August 28, 2025, and has continued to perform steadily, despite being in its fourth week. Early estimates for September 20 indicate that Lokah collected approximately ₹2.67 crore in Kerala alone, reflecting consistent audience interest even after three weeks of its release.

Kalyani Priyadarshan's Lokah Blends Dark Fantasy and Action

Lokah stars Kalyani Priyadarshan in the lead role as Chandra, a mysterious woman who arrives in Bengaluru and becomes entangled with a gang involved in organ trafficking. Supporting roles feature Naslen, Sandy Master, Arun Kurian, and Chandu Salimkumar. The film blends dark fantasy with a comic thriller tone, is set in a contemporary urban environment, and serves as the first installment in a franchise exploring a hidden shadow world existing alongside reality.

In terms of technical contribution, the film has involved a large team of professionals across direction, cinematography, editing, music, production design, and visual effects. Dominic Arun helmed the project as writer and director, with Nimish Ravi serving as cinematographer and Chaman Chakko as editor. The soundtrack, composed by Jakes Bejoy, includes contributions from guest composers DJ Sekhar and JK. Visual effects and post-production were handled by Little Hippo Studios and Eunoians Studio, among others.

The consistent box office performance indicates strong audience engagement, particularly in Kerala, where the film's reception has contributed to its record-breaking collections. AB George highlighted the achievement on social media, noting the significance of crossing the ₹100 crore threshold, which is rare for films in the Malayalam industry.

As Lokah enters its 25th day in theaters on September 21, 2025, the focus will shift to its performance in the coming days and the potential trajectory for worldwide collections.