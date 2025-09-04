Lokah Kerala Box Office Day 8 Prediction: Will Kalyani’s Film Record Its Biggest Single-Day Gross Yet?

Lokah Box Office Collection Prediction: Malayalam superhero film Lokah - Chapter 1: Chandra continues its theatrical run with momentum as it enters its second week in Kerala. Directed by Dominic Arun and produced under Dulquer Salmaan's Wayfarer Films, the film has marked itself as one of the major releases of the Onam season.

According to data shared by film industry tracker AB George, Lokah has grossed ₹32.46 crore across Kerala in its opening week. The day-wise numbers reflect steady growth, beginning with ₹2.70 crore on Day 1 and peaking at ₹5.65 crore on Day 4. Collections held consistently above the ₹5 crore mark for the rest of the week, closing Day 7 with ₹5.46 crore.

With close to 2,000 shows scheduled across the state on Day 8, industry tracker AB George noted that the film is set for its 'biggest single day loading,' suggesting Thursday could turn out to be the highest single-day collection so far. The expanded show count suggests exhibitors are betting on strong audience turnout as the weekend approaches.

Lokah: The Story and Cast

The film introduces Chandra, a mysterious woman who arrives in Bangalore and attempts to live quietly while working at a café. Her path intersects with Sunny, an unemployed youth, and his friends, leading to a series of confrontations tied to crime syndicates, corruption, and larger unseen forces. As her hidden abilities surface, the narrative blends contemporary struggles with mythological undertones, setting up the foundation for a larger cinematic universe.

The film features Kalyani Priyadarshan in the lead, joined by Naslen, Sandy, Arun Kurian, Chandu Salimkumar, Nishanth Sagar, Raghunath Paleri, Vijayaraghavan, Nithya Shri, and Sarath Sabha in key roles.

Lokah: Behind the Camera

The technical team includes Nimish Ravi as director of photography, Chaman Chakko as editor, and Jakes Bejoy composing the score. Action sequences were coordinated by Yannick Ben, while visual effects were delivered by Little Hippo Studios and Pictorial Fx. Production design was handled by Banglan, supported by an extended crew across sound, editing, and animation.

What Lies Ahead

With Week 1 closing at over ₹32 crore and early indicators pointing to increased footfall, attention now turns to whether Lokah can cross new benchmarks in its second week. Day 8's show count positions the film for potentially its strongest single-day gross, which could further define its trajectory during the festive season.