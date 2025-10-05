Lokah Kerala Box Office: Kalyani's Film Hits ₹118 Crore, Set To Surpass Thudarum, Becoming Top Grosser

Lokah Kerala Box Office Collection: Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra, the Malayalam fantasy superhero film directed by Dominic Arun and produced by Dulquer Salmaan under Wayfarer Films, has crossed ₹118 crore in Kerala over 38 days, according to industry tracker AB George X. The film stars Kalyani Priyadarshan in the title role, alongside Naslen, Sandy Master, Chandu Salim Kumar, and Arun Kurian. Technical contributions include Nimish Ravi on cinematography, Chaman Chakko as editor, and Jakes Bejoy composing the music. The film was released in theaters on 28 August 2025.

The narrative follows Chandra, who returns from abroad to a town in Karnataka under mysterious circumstances. Attempting a quiet life, she becomes embroiled with local residents, a criminal syndicate, and law enforcement. Alongside a young man who grows close to her, Chandra navigates hidden threats tied to an ancient lineage and mystical forces. The story examines interactions between humans and supernatural elements, highlighting secrets, power struggles, and concealed identities.

Lokah Nears Kerala Box Office Record, Set to Surpass Thudarum

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra is reportedly close to becoming the top-grossing Malayalam film in Kerala, with comparisons being made to Mohanlal's Thudarum. According to box office tracking site Sacnilk, Thudarum has a total Kerala gross of ₹118.9 crore. Industry tracker AB George noted that Lokah is approaching this milestone and is expected to surpass Thudarum by tonight or tomorrow morning.

Other Key Crew Members

The production team behind the film includes Banglan as production designer, Jithu Sebastian as art director, and Ronex Xavier leading the makeup department. Costumes were managed by Melwy J and Archana Rao, while action sequences were coordinated by Yannick Ben. The VFX was overseen by Little Hippo Studios and Pictorial Fx, with post-production support from Eunoians Studio. Additional technical and creative contributions span multiple departments, including sound design by Dawn Vincent, cinematography assistance by Nikhila Lalkumar and others, and editing support from Vishnu MP and a team of associates.

As Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra continues its theatrical run, industry observers will track whether it maintains its momentum in Kerala and other regional markets, potentially impacting its overall standing in Malayalam cinema box office rankings.