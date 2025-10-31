Lokah Now Streaming On OTT: Where To Watch Kalyani Priyadarshan And Naslen Starrer Movie Online

Lokah Now Streams On OTT: After a record-breaking theatrical run, Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra is now available for streaming. The Malayalam superhero film, starring Kalyani Priyadarshan in the lead role, began streaming on JioHotstar on October 31, 2025. The movie is available not only in its original Malayalam version but also dubbed in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, Bengali, and Marathi, making it accessible to a wider audience across regions.

Written and directed by Dominic Arun, Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra was produced by Dulquer Salmaan under his banner Wayfarer Films. The film features Kalyani Priyadarshan as Chandra, a mysterious woman who arrives in Karnataka from Sweden, only to become entangled with a local gang involved in organ trafficking. Alongside Kalyani, Naslen, Sandy Master, Chandu Salim Kumar, and Arun Kurian play key roles connected to the central conflict in the Malayalam superhero film.

Storyline, Technical Details Of Lokah Chapter 1 Chandra

The film explores the story of Chandra, a woman with extraordinary abilities, who tries to lead a quiet life while concealing her powers. Her arrival coincides with a series of unsettling events that draw her into dangerous encounters with criminals and law enforcement. The narrative interweaves ancient legends and folklore, suggesting that Chandra's past may be tied to forces beyond the ordinary. As the plot progresses, the film combines themes of mythology and a contemporary superhero action framework.

On the technical front, Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra boasts contributions from several acclaimed names in the Malayalam film industry. Nimish Ravi handled cinematography, Chaman Chakko served as the editor, and Jakes Bejoy composed the music. The production design was led by Banglan, with Santhy Balachandran credited for additional screenplay and dramaturgy. The visual effects were managed by Little Hippo Studios and Pictorial Fx, while Ajmal Haneef supervised AI visualization and post-production.

The film, which released in theaters on August 28, 2025, emerged as the highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time, according to industry reports. With its digital release, Lokah is expected to attract viewers who missed its theatrical run while also expanding its reach through multilingual versions.

Viewers can now stream Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra exclusively on JioHotstar, marking a new chapter for the ambitious Malayalam superhero saga.