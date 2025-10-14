Lokah OTT Platform Officially Confirmed: Here's Where Kalyani Priyadarshan's Film Will Stream

Lokah OTT Release Platform Officially Announced: The much-talked-about Malayalam fantasy superhero film Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra, starring Kalyani Priyadarshan, has officially found its digital home. The confirmation ends weeks of speculation surrounding the film's streaming debut following its theatrical release in late August.

JioHotstar has now confirmed that the film will soon begin streaming on the platform. The announcement was made through JioHotstar's official social media handles, which carried the caption: "The beginning of a new universe. Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra - coming soon on JioHotstar." While the streaming partner is now confirmed, the exact release date is yet to be revealed.

Also Read Mirage OTT Release Date And Platform: When And Where To Watch Asif Ali And Aparna Balamurali Movie

An Overview of the Film's Plot, Cast, Crew

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra is written and directed by Dominic Arun and produced by actor-producer Dulquer Salmaan under his banner Wayfarer Films. The film introduces a fictional universe rooted in myth, folklore, and events set in the present day, marking one of Malayalam cinema's rare ventures into the superhero-fantasy genre.

Kalyani Priyadarshan plays the titular character, Chandra, a mysterious woman who arrives in Bengaluru under unclear circumstances. Her attempt to lead a quiet life takes an unexpected turn when she becomes involved with a local gang engaged in organ trafficking. As the story unfolds, it reveals Chandra's connection to ancient legends and supernatural forces that blur the boundaries between myth and modernity.

The cast also includes Naslen, Sandy Master, Chandu Salim Kumar, and Arun Kurian in key roles. Behind the camera, the film's technical team comprises cinematographer Nimish Ravi, editor Chaman Chakko, and composer Jakes Bejoy. Production design was handled by Banglan, while action sequences were choreographed by Yannick Ben.

Director Dominic Arun has envisioned Lokah as the first installment in a larger interconnected series exploring mythological themes through a contemporary lens.

Since its theatrical release on August 28, 2025, Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra has drawn attention for its ambitious premise and world-building approach. With its OTT release now on the horizon, audiences who missed the theatrical run will soon be able to experience the film on streaming.

Further details regarding the premiere date are expected to be announced by JioHotstar in the coming days.