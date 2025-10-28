Lokah OTT Release: Box Office Report And Streaming Date Of Kalyani Priyadarshan Starrer Superhero Film

Lokah OTT Release: After a remarkable theatrical journey, Lokah: Chapter 1 - Chandra, starring Kalyani Priyadarshan, is now set for its digital debut. The Malayalam-language superhero film, written and directed by Dominic Arun, will begin streaming on JioHotstar from October 31, with dubbed versions in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, Bengali, and Marathi.

Lokah Box Office Report

Produced by Dulquer Salmaan under his Wayfarer Films banner, Lokah: Chapter 1 - Chandra emerged as one of the biggest box office successes in Malayalam cinema history. According to industry estimates from tracking platform Sacnilk, the film collected ₹156.66 crore in India (net) and ₹303.5 crore worldwide, with an overseas total of ₹119.9 crore. Made on an estimated budget of around ₹30 crore, the film reportedly grossed over ₹183 crore in India, setting new commercial benchmarks for the industry.

A New Face of the Malayalam Superhero Genre

The film features Kalyani Priyadarshan as Chandra, a mysterious woman who arrives from Sweden and becomes entangled with a local organ trafficking ring. As she struggles to conceal her extraordinary abilities, her connection to age-old legends gradually surfaces. The story intertwines her present-day encounters with a parallel myth about Neeli, a guardian spirit wronged in the past. When a violent chain of events exposes Chandra's true nature, the lines between myth and reality blur, leading to revelations about immortality, identity, and the hidden world that exists among humans.

Lokah also stars Naslen, Sandy Master, Chandu Salim Kumar, and Arun Kurian in key roles. The film's technical team includes cinematographer Nimish Ravi, editor Chaman Chakko, and composer Jakes Bejoy. Actress Santhy Balachandran contributed to the screenplay and dramaturgy, while Banglan served as the production designer. The action sequences were choreographed by Yannick Ben.

Audience Response

Upon its theatrical release on August 28, 2025, Lokah drew attention for its blend of mythological motifs and superhero elements. Its scale and narrative ambition resonated with audiences across languages, driving a strong box office performance.

With its OTT release, Lokah: Chapter 1 - Chandra is expected to reach a wider audience and continue its momentum beyond theaters.