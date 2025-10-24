Lokah OTT Release Date Out: When And Where To Watch Kalyani Priyadarshan And Naslen's Superhero Film

Lokah OTT Release Date: The Malayalam superhero film Lokah - Chapter 1: Chandra, starring Kalyani Priyadarshan and Naslen, is set for its OTT premiere. Written and directed by Dominic Arun and produced by Dulquer Salmaan under Wayfarer Films, the film also features Sandy Master, Chandu Salim Kumar, and Arun Kurian. Lokah blends elements of folklore, mystery, and action, following Chandra, a woman with extraordinary abilities, as she navigates threats in Karnataka while uncovering connections to ancient legends.

Following its theatrical release on August 28, 2025, which recorded strong collections and positioned it as the highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time, the movie is now moving to the digital platform. Fans can stream it exclusively on JioHotstar starting October 31. The makers announced the release date via social media, inviting viewers to explore the world of Lokah online. Wayfarer Films posted, 'The world of Lokah unfolds exclusively on JioHotstar, streaming from October 31.'

Plot Overview and Key Crew Behind Lokah

The story centers on Chandra, who arrives in Karnataka from Sweden and finds herself involved in unusual incidents connected to local residents and a criminal gang. Alongside these immediate threats, the film weaves in legends and myths that hint at a larger, hidden narrative. Chandra's journey explores the balance between her powers and identity, as she faces those attempting to exploit her abilities.

Technically, Lokah brings together a skilled crew from the Malayalam film industry. Cinematography was handled by Nimish Ravi, editing by Chaman Chakko, and the score composed by Jakes Bejoy. Additional contributions to the screenplay and dramaturgy came from Santhy Balachandran. The production also enlisted Yannick Ben for action choreography, Banglan for production design, and Jithu Sebastian for art direction. Costume design was led by Melwy J and Archana Rao, while Ronex Xavier managed makeup.

With its OTT release on JioHotstar from October 31, Lokah will reach a wider audience beyond cinemas, allowing viewers to watch the film from home.