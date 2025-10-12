Lokah OTT Release: Expected Streaming Platform & Date For Kalyani Priyadarshan-Naslen’s Fantasy Superhero Film

Lokah OTT Release: Lokah Chapter 1 - Chandra, directed by Dominic Arun and produced by Dulquer Salmaan's Wayfarer Films, is reportedly set to make its debut on digital platform later this month. The fantasy superhero film, which premiered in theaters on August 28, 2025, has drawn attention for its unique blend of mythology, superhero genre and action, becoming a notable entry in Malayalam cinema's contemporary offerings.

The film features Kalyani Priyadarshan in the lead role of Chandra, a mysterious woman who returns to a Karnataka town after time abroad. Her arrival sets off a series of encounters involving local residents, law enforcement, and a criminal syndicate engaged in organ trafficking. Chandra's abilities and her growing bond with a young man bring hidden secrets and ancient powers to the forefront, creating a narrative that weaves together contemporary events with mystical folklore.

Alongside Kalyani, the cast includes Naslen, Sandy Master, Chandu Salim Kumar, and Arun Kurian. Cinematography was handled by Nimish Ravi, while Chaman Chakko served as editor, and Jakes Bejoy composed the film's music and background score. The production design was led by Banglan, with Jithu Sebastian overseeing art direction, and a team including Yannick Ben and Santhy Balachandran managing action choreography and additional screenplay work, respectively.

Lokah Chapter 1 OTT Launch Rumored for Late October

According to box office tracker AB George, Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra is expected to begin streaming via Jio Hotstar by the last weekend of October, though the makers are yet to officially confirm the exact platform and release date. The film has already garnered significant theatrical earnings in Kerala and other regions, making the upcoming OTT release highly anticipated by audiences who missed the theatrical screenings.

The production involved extensive technical coordination, with contributions from Little Hippo Studios and Pictorial Fx on visual effects, Color Planet Studios on color grading, and Dawn Vincent on sound design.

While Lokah Chapter 1 - Chandra continues its theatrical run, anticipation for its OTT release is also growing. Industry watchers are noting that the OTT release may extend the film's reach to a broader audience, further cementing its place in Malayalam cinema's blockbuster narratives.