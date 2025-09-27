Lokah OTT Release Update: Have Makers Announced a New Date? Check BIG Announcement Ahead Of Digital Premiere

Lokah New OTT Release Date: Dulquer Salmaan's film Lokah was scheduled for release on an OTT platform on September 27, 2025, and fans were eagerly awaiting its arrival. However, there was no update on the movie's release today, leaving many searching for a new OTT release date. Did Dulquer's team offer any clarification? Let's take a look at their response and how they addressed fans' disappointment.

Here's What Dulquer Salmaan's Fans Said As Lokah Did Not Release On OTT

As Lokah did not release on OTT, fans demanded an answer from lead actor Dulquer Salmaan. As per TOI's report, the actor's production company cleared, "Small tech glitch, big things coming! Stay tuned!" To this, one commented, "WAITING...... DQ please set a theater vist by you next week in kochi. it will work." This post left many users to comment, "Waiting..." However, now update was posted on social media.

Lokah 2 Announcement!

As the clock struck 12.32 pm, Wayfarer Films posted a huge update. The production team posted that Lokah 2 is currently in production. The team announced, "Beyond myths. Beyond legends. A new chapter begins. #LokahChapter2." This made one comment, "Can't wait to see what's next!" Another wrote, "Wohoooo waiting waitingggggg ... BGM 😍."

As per the reports, Lokah is set to stream on Netflix. Let us further wait to see when Lokah will release on the OTT platform.

Amid the success of Lokah, Wayfarer Films wrote, "Heartfelt thanks from all of us at Wayfarer Films to each and everyone who made #Lokah the highest-grossing Malayalam film ever! Your love means the world to us!"