Lokah OTT Release: Is Kalyani Priyadarshan's Fantasy Superhero Film Set To Stream This Diwali?

Lokah OTT Release: Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra, the Malayalam fantasy superhero film directed by Dominic Arun and produced by Dulquer Salmaan under Wayfarer Films, continues to be a point of discussion among audiences and industry observers. Released theatrically on 28 August 2025, the film recently became the highest-grossing Malayalam release in Kerala, surpassing Mohanlal's Thudarum with a total collection of approximately ₹118.94 crore over 39 days, according to industry tracker AB George. Early box office data on October 5 alone indicated collections of around ₹84 lakh, underlining its continued traction.

The film stars Kalyani Priyadarshan in the lead role as Chandra, alongside Naslen, Sandy Master, Chandu Salim Kumar, and Arun Kurian. Technically, the project included cinematography by Nimish Ravi, editing by Chaman Chakko, and music by Jakes Bejoy. Production design was handled by Banglan, with action choreography by Yannick Ben, while visual effects were executed by Little Hippo Studios and Pictorial Fx.

Recently, reports have emerged suggesting that Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra may be set for an OTT release on Jio Hotstar, possibly on 20 October 2025, coinciding with the Diwali festival. The news, however, remains unconfirmed, with no official statement from the production house. A month prior, Dulquer Salmaan addressed circulating rumors on social media, stating that the film was not slated for an OTT release yet and advising audiences to wait for official announcements.

Lokah Continues Its Box Office Streak Amid OTT Release Speculation

Set in a narrative where supernatural forces intersect with human life, the film follows Chandra, who returns from abroad to a town in Karnataka under mysterious circumstances. While attempting a quiet life, she becomes involved with local residents, a crime syndicate, and law enforcement. Alongside a young man who forms a connection with her, Chandra encounters hidden threats tied to an ancient lineage and mystical forces, exploring the boundary between the human and the supernatural.

Industry observers note that the film's strong theatrical performance demonstrates sustained audience interest and effective word-of-mouth traction. Analysts will continue to track Lokah's box office performance and may also assess its digital reception once the OTT release is confirmed.

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra has thus not only secured a record in Kerala's box office but also continues to generate curiosity regarding its availability for home viewing, keeping audiences engaged as discussions about its digital debut circulate.