Lokah OTT Release Update: Dulquer Salmaan Addresses Streaming Rumors About Kalyani Priyadarshan Starrer

Lokah OTT Release Update: The Malayalam dark fantasy superhero film Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra, produced by Dulquer Salmaan under his Wayfarer Films banner, will not be available on OTT platforms in the immediate future. The actor-producer addressed speculation on the film's digital release in a recent Instagram story, writing, "Lokah isn't coming to OTT anytime soon. Ignore the fake news and stay tuned for official announcements! #Lokah #NoHurry."

Directed by Dominic Arun, Lokah features Kalyani Priyadarshan in the titular role as Chandra, a mysterious young woman who arrives in Bengaluru and becomes entangled with a gang involved in organ trafficking. The film also stars Naslen, Sandy Master, Chandu Salimkumar, and Arun Kurian in supporting roles. Set against the backdrop of a modern metropolitan city, the story follows an aimless trio of friends whose lives are changed after encountering their enigmatic new neighbor. The film blends elements of dark comedy, fantasy, and thriller, introducing audiences to a shadow world existing alongside reality.

Lokah Theatrical Run Draws Record Crowds

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra was released theatrically on 28 August 2025 and has since become the highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time. It is also among the top-grossing Indian films led by a female protagonist. In light of its commercial success, the makers have decided that the film's OTT debut will not happen anytime soon, prompting fans to remain patient for official updates.

The production team behind Lokah includes Nimish Ravi as director of photography, Chaman Chakko as editor, and Jakes Bejoy handling the musical score. The action choreography was managed by Yannick Ben, while Santhy Balachandran contributed to the additional screenplay and dramaturgy. Visual effects were executed by Little Hippo Studios and Pictorial Fx, with animation by Eunoians Studio. The film's creative and technical departments feature an extensive team handling art direction, makeup, costumes, sound design, and post-production, reflecting the scale and ambition of the project.

As the first installment of what is intended to be a franchise, Lokah Chapter 1 sets the stage for future stories where the modern city intersects with a shadowy, fantastical realm. While fans await word on streaming availability, the film continues to draw audiences to theaters, underscoring the growing popularity of Malayalam cinema in the national and international arena.