Lokah Overseas Box Office: Crosses $10M, Among Top Three Malayalam Grossers; Set To Surpass Thudarum Soon

Lokah Overseas Box Office Collection: Malayalam superhero film Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra has crossed the $10 million mark in overseas markets, according to industry tracker AB George, making it the third Mollywood film to reach this milestone. Its overseas performance currently places it just behind Thudarum, which grossed $11.06 million, and it is expected to surpass it soon.

Dulquer Salmaan's production banner, Wayfarer Films, backed Lokah, which serves as the opening chapter of the planned Wayfarer Cinematic Universe (WCU). Directed by Dominic Arun, the film stars Kalyani Priyadarshan, Naslen, and Sandy, along with Chandu Salimkumar, Arun Kurian, and several others. Released theatrically on August 28, 2025, the movie has attracted attention both in India and abroad.

Lokah Becomes First Non-Mohanlal Malayalam Film in Top Overseas Grossers

In overseas markets, Lokah's $10.5 million gross makes it the first non-Mohanlal film from Mollywood to enter this high-earning bracket. It follows Empuraan, which leads with $16.90 million, and Thudarum in second place. AB George suggests that the current momentum could see Lokah surpass Thudarum's total in the near future.

Technical contributions include Nimish Ravi as cinematographer, Chaman Chakko handling editing, and Jakes Bejoy composing the music. The production also involved a wide-ranging team covering sound, visual effects, art direction, and costume design.

The story follows Chandra, a mysterious woman who arrives in Bangalore and takes up residence in an apartment complex where she encounters Sunny, a young man, and his friends. Working night shifts and keeping a low profile, Chandra soon finds herself at the center of a criminal network operating in the city. As her hidden abilities come to light, the narrative explores the challenges she faces, the threats she encounters, and the alliances she forms, blending elements of suspense, mystery, and the supernatural.

The film's commercial performance adds to the growing trend of Malayalam films making a significant impact in the rest of India and overseas markets, reflecting expanding audience interest in Malayalam cinema.