Lokah Storyline And Cameos: Details Out For Kalyani Priyadarshan And Naslen's Superhero Thriller

Lokah CBFC Details: The upcoming Malayalam film Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra, directed by Dominic Arun and produced under Dulquer Salmaan's Wayfarer Films, is scheduled to release in theaters on August 28, 2025. The film has recently received its UA 16+ certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification, Thiruvananthapuram office, with a certified runtime of 150.56 minutes.

The film features Kalyani Priyadarshan and Naslen in lead roles, supported by Arun Kurian, Chandu Salimkumar, Nishanth Sagar, Raghunath Paleri, Vijayaraghavan, Nithya Shri, and Sarath Sabha.

Cameos in Lokah Chapter 1

According to the CBFC certificate, actors Dulquer Salmaan, Tovino Thomas, and Sunny Wayne appear in cameo roles. Advance booking for the film has already opened across multiplexes and theaters.

Storyline of Lokah Chapter 1

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra follows the story of Chandra, a 28-year-old goth-influenced woman who relocates to Bangalore and takes up night shifts at a café. Across the street live Sunny and Venu, two young bachelors whose lives intersect with Chandra's unusual routines and visitors. The narrative explores the unfolding interactions between Chandra and Sunny, gradually revealing a larger mystery.

Technical Team and Production Details Behind Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra

The film's technical crew includes Nimish Ravi as director of photography, Chaman Chakko handling editing, and Jakes Bejoy composing the music. Production design is credited to Banglan, while Yannick Ben serves as action choreographer. Other key contributors include Santhy Balachandran (additional screenplay), Jithu Sebastian (art direction), and Ronex Xavier (makeup), along with costume designers Melwy J and Archana Rao. Sound design was managed by Dawn Vincent, with Rajakrishnan supervising the final mix. Visual effects were created by Little Hippo Studios and Pictorial Fx, and animation by Eunoians Studio.

The film marks the first installment in the planned Wayfarer Cinematic Universe, with Dominic Arun also credited as the writer. Music production involved Jakes Bejoy alongside KC Balasarangan, Emil Carlton, and Andrew Gerlicher, with backing vocals from Anila Rajeev, Aavani Malhar, and Sadhika K R.

As the release date approaches, attention has turned to both the storyline and the ensemble cast, particularly the cameo appearances by well-known actors. Audiences are set to see how the narrative and technical aspects come together in this first chapter of the franchise.