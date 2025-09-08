Lokah Worldwide Box Office Collection: Crosses 186 Crores In 11 Days, Ranks Among Top Malayalam Grossers

Lokah Worldwide Box Office Collection: Malayalam superhero film Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra has recorded a worldwide gross of 186.3 crore in its first 11 days, according to industry tracker AB George. The film's collection includes 95.1 crore from domestic markets and 91.15 crore from overseas, placing it fourth among the highest-grossing Malayalam films globally, just behind Empuraan, Manjummel Boys, and Thudarum. The current trajectory indicates that the film could soon cross the 200 crore mark.

Lokah's Global Run Positions It Among Top Malayalam Grossers

Produced under Dulquer Salmaan's Wayfarer Films, Lokah serves as the first installment in the planned Wayfarer Cinematic Universe (WCU). Directed by Dominic Arun, the film features Kalyani Priyadarshan, Naslen, and Sandy in lead roles, with a supporting cast that includes Chandu Salimkumar, Arun Kurian, Nishanth Sagar, Raghunath Paleri, Vijayaraghavan, Nithya Shri, and Sarath Sabha.

The technical team included Nimish Ravi as cinematographer, Chaman Chakko as editor, and Jakes Bejoy as the music composer. The film was released theatrically on August 28, 2025.

Lokah follows the story of Chandra, a mysterious woman who arrives in Bangalore and settles in an apartment complex, crossing paths with Sunny and his friends. While keeping a low profile and working night shifts, Chandra becomes entangled with a criminal network in the city. As the plot unfolds, her hidden abilities are revealed, driving suspenseful events and forming complex alliances.

Overseas, the film has performed strongly, marking it as the first non-Mohanlal Malayalam film to enter the top tier of international grossers. AB George noted that the film's overseas earnings have been steady, suggesting that it could surpass Thudarum in the near future.

As Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra continues its run in theaters, industry watchers are closely monitoring whether the film can maintain its momentum and reach new box office milestones, further cementing the presence of Malayalam films in India and abroad.