Lokah Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 4: Kalyani Priyadarshan's Superhero Film Nears ₹65 Crore Mark

Lokah Worldwide Box Office Collection: The Malayalam superhero film Lokah: Chapter 1 - Chandra has completed its opening weekend with strong numbers at the worldwide box office. Released on Thursday, August 28, the Dominic Arun directorial has managed to draw steady footfalls across key territories, including Kerala, the rest of India, and the Gulf region.

According to film industry tracker AB George, the film grossed an estimated ₹22-23 crore on Sunday (Day 4), taking its total worldwide collection to around ₹65 crore for the first weekend. The data was shared by George on social media late on Sunday night (August 31).

The film's performance is being closely watched as it marks the beginning of Wayfarer Films' planned cinematic universe. Produced by Dulquer Salmaan under the Wayfarer banner, Lokah introduces audiences to a new superhero narrative rooted in folklore and contemporary social conflicts. Kalyani Priyadarshan leads the cast, with Naslen and Sandy playing pivotal roles. The ensemble also features Chandu Salimkumar, Arun Kurian, Nishanth Sagar, Vijayaraghavan, Sarath Sabha, and Raghunath Paleri.

Lokah Marks Start of Wayfarer's Cinematic Universe

Lokah opened on the eve of the Onam season, a period that traditionally sees heavy competition at the Kerala box office. Despite multiple releases over the weekend, the film has managed to maintain consistent turnout. Early reports suggest particularly strong returns from Kerala, the Rest of India (ROI) markets, and the Gulf, which continue to be significant contributors to Malayalam cinema's overseas revenue.

The story follows Chandra, a mysterious goth woman who arrives in Bangalore and gradually draws a group of young men into her hidden world. The narrative combines supernatural elements with modern-day conflicts, setting the stage for future entries in the franchise.

Behind the camera, the project brings together a large technical crew. Cinematography is handled by Nimish Ravi, editing by Chaman Chakko, and music by Jakes Bejoy. Action sequences were choreographed by Yannick Ben, while production design was led by Banglan.

With four days completed, industry watchers are now turning their attention to how the film sustains its momentum through the coming weekdays. Collections in the next few days are expected to provide a clearer picture of the film's long-term box office trajectory.