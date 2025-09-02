Lokah Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 5: Kalyani Priyadarshan's Superhero Film Close To ₹80 Crore Globally

Lokah Worldwide Box Office Collection: The Malayalam superhero film Lokah Chapter: 1 Chandra continues to register impressive numbers at the global box office as it completes its first five days in theaters. Directed by Dominic Arun and produced under Dulquer Salmaan's Wayfarer Films, the film was released worldwide on Thursday, August 28, 2025.

According to film industry tracker AB George, the film collected an estimated ₹13-14 crore worldwide on Monday (September 1). Posting the update late Monday night, George noted that the Monday earnings were on par with the film's Day 2 performance, suggesting stable audience turnout after the weekend. With this, the film's total worldwide gross is projected to be approaching the ₹80 crore mark within its opening five days.

Superhero Origin Story Launches Wayfarer Cinematic Universe With Strong Debut

Lokah Chapter: 1 Chandra features Kalyani Priyadarshan and Naslen in lead roles, alongside Sandy. The supporting cast includes Chandu Salimkumar, Arun Kurian, Nishanth Sagar, Vijayaraghavan, Sarath Sabha, and Raghunath Paleri. The film marks the first entry in the Wayfarer Cinematic Universe, a multi-film project planned by Wayfarer Films.

The story follows Chandra, a mysterious goth woman from Sweden who arrives in India and takes up residence in an apartment where she meets Sunny, an unemployed youngster, and his friends. While she attempts to stay unnoticed, her life intersects with an organ-trafficking syndicate. When a violent incident forces her to reveal her hidden abilities, she becomes entangled in conflicts that tie together personal relationships, criminal networks, and ancient mysteries.

The production team includes cinematographer Nimish Ravi, editor Chaman Chakko, and music composer Jakes Bejoy. Stunt choreographer Yannick Ben supervised the action sequences, while visual effects were handled by Little Hippo Studios and Pictorial Fx.

With steady collections across its first weekend and a strong showing on Monday, the film has positioned itself as one of the more notable Malayalam releases of 2025 so far. Industry analysts will now be watching how it performs during the upcoming Onam holiday period, which could further influence its box office trajectory.