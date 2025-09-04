Lokah Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 8: Kalyani Priyadarshan's Superhero Film Nears 120 Crore Mark

Lokah Worldwide Box Office Collection: Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra, the Malayalam superhero film directed by Dominic Arun, is completing its first week in theaters with steady momentum. Produced by Dulquer Salmaan under Wayfarer Films, the movie has managed to draw considerable attention both domestically and overseas since its release on August 28, 2025.

Industry tracker AB George shared a detailed breakdown of the film's first-week performance. In Kerala, the film collected ₹32.46 crore, while the rest of India contributed ₹21.20 crore. Overseas markets added approximately $5.95 million, translating to ₹52.43 crore. These figures bring the worldwide gross for the first seven days to ₹106.10 crore. Based on early estimates, the total collection by Day 8 is projected to cross ₹120 crore.

Lokah Chapter 1 Unfolds Across Urban and Supernatural Conflicts

Set in a mix of urban landscapes and secretive networks, the film follows Chandra, a mysterious woman who arrives in Bangalore under the orders of a hidden organization tied to powerful forces. Living a low-profile life, she encounters Sunny, an unemployed youth, and his friends, who inadvertently become entwined in events that expose crime, corruption, and ancient secrets. As the story progresses, Chandra's own past and abilities surface, leading to conflicts that blend human and supernatural elements. The narrative establishes the foundation for the Lokah Cinematic Universe, hinting at further adventures.

The film stars Kalyani Priyadarshan in the lead, supported by Naslen, Sandy, Chandu Salimkumar, Arun Kurian, Nishanth Sagar, Vijayaraghavan, Nithya Shri, Sarath Sabha, and Raghunath Paleri. Lokah also marks contributions from an extensive technical and creative team, including cinematographer Nimish Ravi, editor Chaman Chakko, music composer Jakes Bejoy, and production designer Banglan. Additional roles in action choreography, visual effects, and sound design have been handled by experts such as Yannick Ben, Little Hippo Studios, and Dawn Vincent.

With its strong domestic showing and substantial overseas revenue, Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra is demonstrating consistent audience interest. As the film enters its second weekend, box office observers are closely watching whether it can maintain its pace and further expand its reach.