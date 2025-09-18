Lokah Worldwide Box Office Collection: Kalyani Priyadarshan's Superhero Film Grosses ₹255 Crore In 20 Days

Lokah Worldwide Box Office Collection: Malayalam dark fantasy superhero film Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra continues to run in theaters, registering an estimated gross of ₹255.10 crore worldwide in 20 days, according to film industry tracker AB George. Released on August 28, 2025, the film marks the first installment of a franchise set in a modern metropolitan city, exploring a shadow world that exists alongside reality.

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra Cast & Crew Details

Directed by Dominic Arun and produced by Dulquer Salmaan under Wayfarer Films, Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra features Kalyani Priyadarshan, Naslen, Sandy Master, Chandu Salimkumar, Arun Kurian, Sarath Sabha, Nishanth Sagar, Vijayaraghavan, Nithya Shri, and Raghunath Paleri. The cinematography was handled by Nimish Ravi, editing by Chaman Chakko, and music composed by Jakes Bejoy.

The film's plot centers on an aimless trio of friends whose lives change after they meet a mysterious new neighbor with a haunting past. Blending dark fantasy and comedy elements, it introduces viewers to a hidden world running parallel to the everyday cityscape.

Production on the film reportedly spanned 94 days, with the working title Production No: 7. The official title was revealed in June 2025. The crew included Banglan as production designer, Yannick Ben handling action choreography, and VFX executed by Little Hippo Studios and Pictorial Fx.

Additional technical support included art director Jithu Sebastian, makeup by Ronex Xavier, costume designers Melwy J and Archana Rao, sound design by Dawn Vincent, sound mixing by Rajakrishnan, and additional screenplay and dramaturgy by Santhy Balachandran.

Since its release, the film has maintained steady collections across Malayalam and dubbed versions, with its performance being closely tracked by industry observers. The 20-day milestone places Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra among the higher-grossing Malayalam releases of 2025.

As the film's theatrical run continues, attention now shifts to its performance in the fourth weekend approaching. With its first chapter establishing the world and characters, audiences are awaiting announcements regarding the next installment in the franchise.