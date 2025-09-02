Lokah Worldwide Box Office Collection Update: Kalyani Priyadarshan's Superhero Film Poised To Cross ₹100 Crore

Lokah Worldwide Box Office Collection: Malayalam superhero film Lokah Chapter: 1 Chandra, starring Kalyani Priyadarshan, Naslen, and Sandy, is approaching a significant box office milestone six days after its release. The film, helmed by Dominic Arun and produced under Dulquer Salmaan's Wayfarer Films banner, opened in theaters on Thursday, August 28, 2025, marking the first entry in the upcoming Wayfarer Cinematic Universe.

According to film industry tracker AB George, Lokah collected approximately ₹14.50 crore worldwide on its first Monday. The film has amassed around ₹81 crore over its first five days, and projections indicate it may surpass the ₹100 crore mark by Wednesday, September 3.

Lokah: Beginning of Wayfarer Cinematic Universe

The film's storyline follows Chandra, a goth woman from Sweden, who arrives in Bangalore under mysterious circumstances and rents an apartment. There, she encounters Sunny, an unemployed youth, and his friends Venu and Naijil. While she maintains a low profile, working nights at a café, an organ trafficking ring operates under Inspector Nachiyappa Gowda. A violent confrontation forces Chandra to reveal hidden powers, drawing Sunny and his friends into her secret world. The narrative intertwines contemporary events with ancient tales, as characters confront shadowy forces and government pursuits.

Lokah Chapter: 1 Chandra features a mix of established and emerging actors in supporting roles, including Chandu Salimkumar, Arun Kurian, Nishanth Sagar, Vijayaraghavan, Sarath Sabha, and Raghunath Paleri. The film's technical crew includes Nimish Ravi as cinematographer, Chaman Chakko as editor, and Jakes Bejoy as the music composer.

Since its release, the film has drawn attention for its superhero theme within Malayalam cinema and for being the launchpad for the Wayfarer Cinematic Universe. While box office trackers focus on revenue milestones, the film's narrative of supernatural elements and mythical themes continues to be a central point for audience discussions.

With six days completed in theaters, Lokah continues to perform steadily, and industry observers are monitoring whether it will cross the ₹100 crore mark in its first week, marking a significant commercial milestone for the Malayalam film industry.