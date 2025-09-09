Lokah Worldwide Box Office Day 13: Kalyani Priyadarshan's Film BEATS Thudarum, Manjummel Boys To Become 2nd...

Lokah Worldwide Box Office Day 13: Ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls, let's take a moment and give a big shout to Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra for achieving a spectacular feat at the box office. The female-led superhero film proved that you don't need a massive budget, grand promotions, a star-studded cast or city tours to deliver a successful movie.

Lokah has paved the way for women-led superhero flicks, showcasing that good content will sell like hot pancakes. It's time to send congratulatory messages to the team at WayFarer Films as their recent project has emerged as a huge success, breaking records, and even beating heavyweights. The movie starring Kalyani Priyadarshan has added a new feat to its name. It has defeated films like Thudarum and Manjummel Boys to become the second fastest...

LOKAH CHAPTER 1: CHANDRA WORLDWIDE BOX OFFICE COLLECTION DAY 13

Lokah is making waves in the cinema halls, raking in big moolah. Despite the clash with Mohanlal's Hridayapoorvam, the movie emerged as the number one choice among the audience. It turned out to be the dark horse of 2025, showcasing the strength and appeal of Malayalam cinema.

Lokah BEATS Thudarum, Manjummel Boys To Become Second Fastest Malayalam Film To Enter Rs 200 Crore

Kalyani Priyadarshan's film entered the Rs 200-crore club on the 13th day of release, while Thudarum achieved the feat on the seventeenth day. Critically acclaimed Manjummel Boys made its way to the coveted club on the 27th day.

Lokah is the second fastest Malayalam movie to enter the Rs 200-crore (gross) worldwide at the box office.