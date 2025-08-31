Lokah Worldwide Box Office Day 3: Kalyani Priyadarshan's Film Heads Towards ₹35 Crore, Strong Sunday Expected

Lokah Worldwide Box Office Collection: Malayalam superhero film Lokah Chapter: 1 Chandra has completed three days in theaters, and the worldwide gross is heading towards the ₹35 crore mark. Released on Thursday, August 28, 2025, the Dominic Arun directorial produced by Dulquer Salmaan's Wayfarer Films has maintained momentum through the weekend.

According to industry tracker AB George, the film grossed over ₹16 crore on Saturday alone, pushing its cumulative three-day worldwide total close to ₹35 crore. With positive word of mouth and Onam holidays driving footfalls, Sunday collections are expected to give the film another major boost.

Lokah Records Strong Start At Box Office

Lokah Chapter: 1 Chandra stars Kalyani Priyadarshan in the lead, alongside Naslen and Sandy. The ensemble cast also features Nishanth Sagar, Raghunath Paleri, Vijayaraghavan, Chandu Salimkumar, Arun Kurian, Nithya Shri, and Sarath Sabha. The film's release during the Onam season appears to have aided its reach, with family audiences and younger viewers contributing to the turnout.

Set in Bangalore, the story follows Chandra, a mysterious woman who arrives under unusual circumstances and attempts to lead a quiet life while working nights at a café. Her path intersects with a group of local youths, eventually drawing her into a conflict involving crime networks, law enforcement, and forces beyond the ordinary. The narrative weaves contemporary events with elements from folklore, setting the stage for further expansions in the proposed cinematic universe.

The film's crew features Nimish Ravi behind the camera, Chaman Chakko in charge of editing, and Jakes Bejoy providing the score. Action choreography was handled by Yannick Ben, while production design was led by Banglan. Visual effects were provided by Little Hippo Studios and Pictorial Fx, with additional animation work by Eunoians Studio.

With the film heading towards the ₹35 crore mark within three days, attention is now on whether it can sustain momentum in the coming weeks. The performance during the extended Onam holiday period will be key in determining the film's overall commercial run.