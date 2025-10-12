Lokah Worldwide Box Office: Kalyani Priyadarshan's Film Becomes Malayalam's First ₹300 Crore Blockbuster

Lokah Worldwide Box Office Collection: Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra, the Malayalam fantasy superhero film written and directed by Dominic Arun, has set a new benchmark in Kerala and across India's box office. Released theatrically on 28 August 2025, the film has crossed the ₹300 crore mark worldwide, according to box office tracking site What The Fuss, becoming the first Malayalam film to reach this milestone.

Produced by Dulquer Salmaan under his banner Wayfarer Films, the movie stars Kalyani Priyadarshan as Chandra, a mysterious woman who arrives in Bangalore and becomes entangled with a local crime syndicate involved in organ trafficking. Naslen, Sandy Master, Chandu Salim Kumar, and Arun Kurian appear in supporting roles, while Nimish Ravi, Chaman Chakko, and Jakes Bejoy handle cinematography, editing, and music respectively.

The film's storyline follows Chandra, who returns from abroad to a Karnataka town under unexplained circumstances. Attempting to live quietly, she discovers herself caught between criminal elements, local residents, and law enforcement. Alongside a young man who forms a close bond with her, Chandra uncovers hidden threats linked to an ancient lineage and supernatural forces. The narrative blends contemporary events with mystical legends, highlighting the tension between human and supernatural realms.

Lokah Sets New Global Record For Malayalam Cinema

Box office tracking indicates that Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra has become the highest-grossing Malayalam film globally, with a worldwide total of over ₹300 crore. In doing so, it has overtaken several previous top earners, including L2: Empuraan, Manjummel Boys, Thudarum, 2018, The Goat Life, Aavesham, Pulimurugan, Premalu, and Lucifer. The film has also performed exceptionally well in Kerala, reportedly grossing over ₹120 crore, making it the state's highest-earning Malayalam release to date. Its strong performance in other Indian markets has contributed significantly to its record-breaking worldwide total, establishing a new benchmark for the industry.

The film's production saw contributions from a wide technical team. Banglan served as production designer, Yannick Ben handled action choreography, and Jithu Sebastian oversaw art direction. VFX work was managed by Little Hippo Studios and Pictorial Fx, with color grading by Color Planet Studios.

As of now, Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra continues to play in theaters, drawing strong audience turnout and demonstrating the growing commercial reach of Malayalam cinema. Its success is being closely watched, with expectations high for upcoming chapters in the franchise.