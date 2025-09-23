Lokah Worldwide Box Office Day 25: Kalyani Priyadarshan Starrer Becomes Highest-Grossing Malayalam Film Ever

Lokah Worldwide Box Office Collection: Dominic Arun's Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra continues to dominate the box office nearly a month after release, emerging as the highest-grossing Malayalam film in history. Released on 28 August 2025, the fantasy-superhero thriller has completed 25 days in theaters and crossed an estimated ₹275 crore worldwide gross, according to industry tracker AB George.

The film has performed strongly across all markets. Within Kerala, its home territory, Lokah has reportedly collected ₹104.21 crore in gross earnings. The rest of India has contributed around ₹55.25 crore, while overseas markets added a significant $13.113 million (approximately ₹115.76 crore). These figures take the film's combined global gross to ₹275.22 crore, setting a new benchmark for Malayalam cinema.

The production house Wayfarer Films, headed by actor-producer Dulquer Salmaan, shared the milestone on social media, thanking audiences for making Lokah the industry's top-grossing film to date. Their celebratory poster described the movie as an "Industry Hit," confirming the ₹275 crore-plus figure and noting that collections continue to grow.

Lokah Sets New Benchmark For Malayalam cinema

Starring Kalyani Priyadarshan in the lead role of Chandra, the film follows a mysterious young woman whose arrival disrupts the lives of three aimless friends. Marketed as a superhero film, Lokah serves as the first chapter in a planned franchise that explores a hidden world running parallel to everyday reality. Supporting roles are played by Naslen and others, with music composed by Jakes Bejoy.

The film's commercial success has been fueled by repeat viewings in Kerala, strong word-of-mouth in other Indian states, and an impressive overseas response. With screenings still active in several key territories, trade analysts expect the final tally to climb even higher in the coming days.

By crossing the ₹275 crore mark within 25 days, Lokah has overtaken previous record holders in the Malayalam industry and established a new benchmark for the region's cinema. As the film continues its theatrical run, it remains to be seen how much further this box office phenomenon can push the boundaries for Malayalam films at the worldwide box office.