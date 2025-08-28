Lokah X Review: What Moviegoers Think Of The New Superhero Film Starring Kalyani Priyadarshan And Naslen

Lokah X Review: The Malayalam superhero film Lokah Chapter: 1 Chandra, directed by Dominic Arun, opened in cinemas on August 28, 2025. Produced under Dulquer Salmaan's Wayfarer Films banner, the project marks the first installment in what is being positioned as the Wayfarer Cinematic Universe.

The film features Kalyani Priyadarshan and Naslen in the lead, with performances from Arun Kurian, Chandu Salimkumar, Nishanth Sagar, Raghunath Paleri, Vijayaraghavan, Nithya Shri, and Sarath Sabha in supporting roles. Even before release, the title drew significant attention online as Malayalam cinema audiences anticipated its attempt to build a homegrown superhero narrative.

As screenings get underway across theaters, audience reactions are gradually emerging on social media platforms such as X (formerly Twitter). Viewers attending early shows are beginning to share first impressions, and more detailed responses are expected to circulate in the coming hours and over the weekend as word-of-mouth builds. Check out some of the reactions from X users shared below:

Lokah Brings A New Cinematic Universe To Screens

According to the official synopsis, the story follows an aimless trio of friends whose lives take an unexpected turn after encountering a mysterious new neighbor. The woman's troubled past leads them into a chain of events that expose a hidden world running parallel to everyday life. Blending fantasy, dark comedy, and thriller elements, the film introduces what the makers describe as a shadow universe intended to unfold across future chapters.

Behind the scenes, Lokah Chapter: 1 Chandra brought together a large technical crew. Cinematography was handled by Nimish Ravi, while editing was overseen by Chaman Chakko. Jakes Bejoy composed the music, with additional contributions from guest composers DJ Sekhar and JK. Lyrics were written by Sasikumar, MuRi, and Zeba Tommy. The film's action was choreographed by Yannick Ben, and art direction was led by Jithu Sebastian.

Production design came from Banglan, while Ronex Xavier managed make-up, and Melwy J and Archana Rao worked on costumes. Sound design was carried out by Dawn Vincent, with mixing by Rajakrishnan. Visual effects were developed by Little Hippo Studios and Pictorial Fx, alongside animation by Eunoians Studio.

Publicity design was managed by Aesthetic Kunjamma, and Ajmal Haneef supervised AI visualization and post-production.

With Lokah Chapter: 1 Chandra in theaters, attention will focus on how the film performs commercially and how audiences respond to its attempt at establishing a new cinematic universe. Early reactions from social media are expected to influence the larger conversation surrounding the superhero movie in the days ahead.