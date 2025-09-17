'Maa Vande': Who Is Unni Mukundan? Actor Set To Play PM Narendra Modi In His Biopic Announced On 75th B'Day

Who Is Unni Mukundan: Today, September 17, 2025, marks the 75th birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi! To celebrate the occasion, a major announcement has been made. Director Kranthi Kumar took to social media to reveal that a biopic on the Prime Minister is currently in the works. Along with the announcement, he also unveiled the first official poster of the upcoming film, writing, "I feel deeply honoured to be directing the biopic of our Honourable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji. For me, this project is not just a film - it is the fulfillment of a lifelong dream 🙏."

The announcement made many wonder who would play the role of PM Modi. Kranthi announced in his post, "We are also proud to announce that @iamunnimukundan will be portraying the role of our Honourable Prime Minister." So, let us further take a look at who Unni Mukundan is, who will be portraying the role of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the movie 'Maa Vande.'

'Maa Vande': Who Is Unni Mukundan? The Actor Set To Play PM Narendra Modi In His Biopic

Remember the actor who played Marco? It's Unni Mukundan. He is a popular actor and producer in the Malayalam cinema industry. Unni made her debut with the Tamil film 'Seedan.' After several small roles, Unni made his breakthrough with the lead role in the Malayalam film 'Mallu Singh.' He later did some commercially hit films, earning a name for himself in the industry. Unni is also famous for his Telugu film 'Janatha Garage' and Tamil film 'Garudan.' In 2021, Unni won his first National Film Award for 'Meppadiyan.' His recent films are Marco, Get-Set-Baby, and Mehfil.

Unni Mukundan was born in Thrissur, Kerala, on September 22, 1987. He did his schooling in Ahmedabad and later went to Prajyoti Niketan College for his graduation in English Literature and Journalism. During his early days of his career, Unni worked with Motif.

Unni Mukundan says about portraying PM Modi in 'Maa Vande', "As an actor, stepping into this role is overwhelming yet deeply inspiring. His political journey has been nothing short of extraordinary, but in this film, we aim to explore the man beyond the statesman, especially his profound bond with his mother, who shaped his character and spirit."

So far it has been revealed that "Maa Vande will release worldwide, in every major Indian language and worldwide." However, the exact release date of PM Modi's biopic has not yet been announced.