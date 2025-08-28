Malavika Mohanan’s Dream Collaboration with Mohanlal Wins Hearts in Hridayapoorvam

Hridayapoorvam, starring the legendary Mohanlal and the stunner Malavika Mohanan, released today and fans are already showering it with love across social media. The film has quickly turned into an Onam delight, with netizens calling it a perfect blend of charm, culture, and cinematic magic.With Hridayapoorvam, Malavika Mohanan adds another milestone to her career graph. From working alongside Rajinikanth ,Vijay Thalapathy to now sharing screen space with Mohanlal and Prabhas she continues to build a pan-India journey with the biggest names across industries.

One excited fan captured the celebratory mood by posting, "LEGEND MOHANLAL ON FIRE Hat-trick loading! Hridayapoorvam is pure Onam magic Lalettan's effortless charm + Sangeeth's vibe cinematic gold Malavika Mohanan's Kerala grace perfectly balanced the North India backdrop."

Another user praised Malavika's cultural depth in her role, writing, "Malavika Mohanan brought that Kerala touch who lives in North India." This sentiment reflects how her performance bridges cultural nuances beautifully while staying rooted in authenticity.

For many, the film is a defining moment in Malavika's journey. A fan tweet reads, "This is a milestone moment ✨ #MalavikaMohanan with Mohanlal in Hridayapoorvam... pure cinema, pure excitement!"

The joy of seeing Malavika share the screen with Mohanlal has left audiences emotional and nostalgic. One fan expressed, "Can't believe this day is here 🥹 @MalavikaM_ with @Mohanlal in #Hridayapoorvam... feels like watching a dream unfold ❤😍 Hearing really good reviews too!!! Super happy!!! 🥳🤩 #MalavikaMohanan #Mohanlal."

#MalavikaMohanan sharing screen with THE Mohanlal Sir... what more do we need!

As audiences step into theatres, the buzz around Hridayapoorvam only continues to rise, cementing the film as one of the most celebrated festive releases. With Mohanlal's unmatched presence and Malavika Mohanan's heartfelt portrayal, the film is already being hailed as a cinematic treat for fans.