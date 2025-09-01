Malavika Mohanan Shares What Drew Her To Hridayapoorvam: "I Love That My Character ‘Haritha’ In The Film"

Malavika Mohanan has always stood out as one of the most talked-about actresses of her generation for her looks and skills. With a career that has seen her work alongside some of the biggest names in Indian cinema, she continues to impress with her diverse choices. From powerful performances to glamorous avatars, Malavika has built a space of her own, admired by audiences across industries. Now, with Hridayapoorvam, she achieves a new milestone as she shares screen space with the legendary Mohanlal for the first time, marking a special chapter in her Malayalam journey.

During a recent Ask Me Anything session with her fans, Malavika was asked about the love pouring in for the film and why she chose this project. Responding warmly, she said,

"Aww thank you! Firstly have always wanted to share the screen with the goat Mr Mohanlal sir & secondly I've grown up being a fan of Sathyan Anthikad Sir's films and especially how he writes such beautiful roles for his female characters. I love that my character 'Haritha' in the film is so well etched out and how there was so much scope to perform and bring the character to life! So felt like the right film to do in Malayalam after a while "

With Hridayapoorvam winning appreciation from audiences and critics alike, Malavika is all set to continue her strong run with exciting upcoming projects. She will be seen next in The Raja Saab alongside Prabhas, a film that is already generating immense buzz, followed by Sardar 2 with Karthi. As she continues to collaborate with celebrated filmmakers and stars, Malavika's career is only scaling to greater heights.