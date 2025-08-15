Malayalam Actor And Comedian Biju Kuttan Sustains Injuries In Road Accident: Report

Biju Kuttan Injured In Road Accident: Malayalam film actor and comedian Biju Kuttan sustained minor injuries in a road accident that occurred early Friday morning at Vadakkumuri in Kannadi, Palakkad district.

According to a report by Reporter Live, the incident took place at around 6 a.m. when the car in which the actor was travelling collided with a stationary lorry parked on the side of the national highway.

Both Biju Kuttan and the driver of the car were injured in the crash. Reporter Live stated that the injuries are minor, and the two were immediately taken to a private hospital in Palakkad for treatment. The nature of their injuries and the expected duration of recovery have not been officially disclosed, and the exact cause of the accident remains unclear.

Biju Kuttan: Career and Personal Life

Biju Kuttan is a well-known figure in the Malayalam film industry, primarily for his comedic performances. He began appearing in films in the early 2000s and has acted in more than 70 Malayalam movies. His career saw a significant breakthrough in 2006 with roles in Pothen Vava, starring Mammootty, and Chotta Mumbai, alongside Mohanlal.

The actor is married to Subitha, and the couple has two daughters, Lakshmi and Parvathi. Outside of his film work, Biju Kuttan has actively appeared on television shows and stage programs, further cementing his reputation as a versatile entertainer in the Malayalam entertainment industry.

News of the accident has drawn concern from fans and colleagues within the film community, many of whom have conveyed wishes for his speedy recovery. However, as per available reports, there is no indication of serious or life-threatening injuries.

Further updates are expected once hospital authorities or the police issue an official statement on the matter.