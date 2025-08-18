Malayalam Director Nissar Passes Away: Filmmaker Known For Mid-Budget Commercial Films

Director Nissar Passes Away: Malayalam Director Nissar, known for his work in both Malayalam and Tamil cinema, passed away at the age of 65 while undergoing treatment for liver and respiratory-related illnesses. He was a native of Changanassery in Kottayam district and the son of the late Abdul Khader from Pulikkottupadi, Thrikkodithanam.

Nissar began his career in Malayalam cinema with the 1994 film Sudhinam. The following year, he directed Three Men Army, featuring actors Dileep, Premkumar, and Indrans. Over the course of his career, he directed more than 25 films across different genres, including Achan Rajavu Appan Jethavu (1995), Padanayakan (1996), Newspaper Boy (1997), and the Tamil film Colours (2021). His last project, Two Men Army, was released in 2023.

A Look at Nissar's Filmography

His body of work also includes Malayaalamaasam Chingam Onninu (1996), Nandagopaalante Kusruthikal (1996), Adukkala Rahasyam Angaadi Paattu (1997), Chenapparambile Aanakkariyam (1998), British Market (1998), Captain (1999), Jananaayakan (1999), Auto Brothers (1999), Mera Naam Joker (2000), Aparanmaar Nagarathil (2001), Goa (2001), Dupe Dupe Dupe (2001), Kayamkulam Kanaran (2002), Jagathy Jagadeesh in Town (2002), Thalamelam (2004), Bullet (2008), Dance Dance (2017), 6 Viralukal (2017), and Laughing Apartment Near Girinagar (2018).

Throughout his career, Nissar was noted for his ability to complete mainstream films on limited budgets and within short production timelines. He often employed practical filmmaking techniques such as using body doubles and leveraging "cheating shots" to manage schedules efficiently. These methods allowed him to film full-length roles for busy actors, including Jagathy Sreekumar, in just a day or two, a practice that served as a learning reference for many emerging directors in the Malayalam film industry.

Nissar was a regular participant in the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK). His 2018 film Two Days, shot using a single-shot technique, was screened at multiple film festivals and received the Kerala Film Critics Award. Nisar's work spans mostly commercial films, demonstrating the scope of mid-budget productions in the industry.

Public viewing will be held today after 4 PM at his daughter's residence in Changanassery, with burial scheduled for tomorrow at Pazhayapalli mosque in Changanassery.