Malayalam Film Chatha Pacha Bring T Series On Board With Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy For The Music Of The Film

When legends step into the ring, history is made. T-Series has partnered with the iconic composer trio Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy for Chatha Pacha, marking their grand debut in Malayalam cinema.

The announcement comes shortly after the makers revealed that the action drama, centered on professional wrestling, has secured a major international distribution deal. Chatha Pacha: The Ring of Rowdies will release Internationally.

Headlined by Roshan Mathew, celebrated for Busan winner Paradise, and Arjun Ashokan of Bramayugam fame, the film also stars Vishak Nair (Officer on Duty) and Ishan Shoukath (Marco). Produced by Shihan Shoukath along with Ritesh S. Ramakrishnan under Reel World Entertainment, the film marks the feature directorial debut of Adhvaith Nayar.

The technical crew includes director of photography Anend C. Chandran, stunt coordinator Kalai Kingson, songwriter Vinayak Sasikumar, and score composer Mujeeb Majeed. With Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy and T-Series on board, the musical landscape of Chatha Pacha promises to be one of its most powerful highlights.