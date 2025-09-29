Mammootty To Rejoin Film Shooting After Health-Related Break; Will Resume Work On Mahesh Narayanan Film

Mammootty To Rejoin Mahesh Narayanan Film: After a brief hiatus, veteran actor Mammootty is set to return to the sets of the film directed by Mahesh Narayanan, according to producer Anto Joseph. In a social media post, Anto Joseph confirmed that Mammootty will join the Hyderabad schedule of the project starting October 1. He also expressed gratitude to fans and well-wishers who offered support and prayers during the actor's recent health-related break.

Anto Joseph's post read: "Dear Mammootty is coming... From October 1st, he will continue acting in a film directed by Mahesh Narayanan. I consider that all this while was a short break. That unexpected break was survived by the prayers and presence of mind of people all over the world. Mammootty will join the Hyderabad schedule. Heartfelt gratitude and love to those who joined in the prayers and helped when in trouble."

Mammootty's full recovery was confirmed on August 19, drawing wishes from colleagues across the film industry, including Mohanlal. Since then, fans and cinephiles have been eagerly anticipating the actor's return to the big screen. On Mammootty's 74th birthday, September 7, producer Anto Joseph shared a serene image of the star on social media to wish him well.

The film's shooting is planned across multiple locations, including Hyderabad, London, and Kochi. Mammootty had temporarily paused work to undergo treatment and later rested at his Chennai residence.

Mammootty and Mohanlal Reunite On Screen After 12 Years

The film, reportedly titled Patriot, is notable for bringing Mammootty and Mohanlal together on screen for the first time in 12 years. Alongside the two legends, the cast includes Fahadh Faasil, Kunchacko Boban, and Grace Antony. The initial phase of the shoot was completed in Sri Lanka, New Delhi and Kochi.

Before this project, Mammootty appeared in films such as Dominic, The Ladies' Purse, and Bazooka. He also lent his voice to Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra. Another upcoming release featuring the actor is Kalamkaval, an action-crime thriller directed by debutant Jithin K. Jose and produced under the Mammootty Kampany banner. The film stars Mammootty alongside Vinayakan and Meera Jasmine, with Gibin Gopinath, Gayatri Arun, and Rajisha Vijayan in supporting roles. The screenplay is co-written by Jithin K. Jose and Jishnu Sreekumar.

With the Hyderabad schedule commencing in early October, attention now shifts to how Patriot will shape up with its ensemble cast and high-profile collaboration between Mammootty and Mohanlal, marking a significant moment in contemporary Malayalam cinema.