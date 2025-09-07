Mammootty Turns 74: Actor Posts Gratitude Message And New Image; Fans Await Updates On Upcoming Films

Mammootty's Birthday: Malayalam cinema icon Mammootty marked his 74th birthday today, a milestone made more special by his improved health and fans' anticipation for his return to the screen. The veteran actor had been away from films and the spotlight for a period due to illness and treatment. Close sources had confirmed in recent weeks that his health had improved, an update that was warmly received by both the industry and audiences.

As is customary on his birthday, large numbers of fans gathered outside his residence in Kochi to extend their wishes. In response, Mammootty addressed them through a phone call, expressing gratitude for their continued support.

The actor also took to social media to post a brief but heartfelt message: "Love and Thanks to All and The Almighty." Alongside the note, he shared a new photograph of himself. In the picture, Mammootty is seen in a relaxed pose, leaning against his Toyota Land Cruiser, gazing at the serene sky over the sea. Dressed casually in a printed shirt and mundu, the image has drawn attention online.

Upcoming Projects Keep Mammootty Busy as Fans Await Updates

Meanwhile, Mammootty's professional calendar remains packed. He is set to appear next in Kalamkaval, directed by Jithin K Jose and produced under the Mammootty Kampany banner. The film will feature him in a negative role, a character type he has explored in the past. The role reportedly explores new shades compared to his previous negative characters. Actor Vinayakan will also play a pivotal role in the project. A teaser for Kalamkaval was released on August 28, generating interest among viewers.

In addition, Mammootty is involved in Patriot, a film directed by Mahesh Narayanan and produced by Anto Joseph. The project is notable for its ensemble cast, bringing together Mammootty, Mohanlal, Kunchacko Boban, and Fahadh Faasil. Currently in production, Patriot has already sparked significant anticipation within the industry.

Recently, he made a voice-only appearance as 'Moothon' in Lokah - Chapter 1: Chandra, following his last on-screen roles in Bazooka and Dominic and the Ladies' Purse.

With both Kalamkaval and Patriot in the pipeline, fans are looking forward to fresh updates or glimpses from the productions as part of the birthday celebrations.