Mammootty Vs Mohanlal: Who Holds The Record For Most Kerala State Best Actor Awards?

Kerala State Film Awards: The 55th Kerala State Film Awards, recognizing the best in Malayalam cinema for 2024, were officially announced on Monday, November 3. Cultural Affairs Minister Saji Cheriyan declared the winners at the official announcement. Among the notable announcements, Mammootty clinched the Best Actor award for his performance in Bramayugam, marking his seventh Kerala State Best Actor honor.

The Best Actress award went to Shamla Hamza for her role in Feminichi Fathima, while the Best Character Actor award was shared by Soubin Shahir (Manjummel Boys) and Siddarth Bharathan (Bramayugam). Lijomol Jose received the Best Character Actress award for Nadanna Sambhavam. The jury also gave special mentions in acting to Asif Ali, Tovino Thomas, Jyothirmayi, and Darshana Rajendran.

In their remarks, the jury highlighted Mammootty's performance in Bramayugam, noting, "For the exceptional and nuanced performance that brought the characters of Kodumon Potti and Chathan into a single body, powerfully and subtly portraying the devilishness inherent in authority. For taking on an antagonist's role that transcended stardom and image, using the body itself as a medium for acting experimentation," read the jury's remarks.

Jury chairman, actor Prakash Raj, speaking at the Kerala State Film Awards announcement, said that Mammootty not receiving a national award is because it does not deserve an actor of Mammootty's caliber. He added that Mammootty is competing with younger actors and that he doesn't view him merely as a senior actor. Prakash Raj also noted that he personally admires the control in Mammootty's performances, even with a sense of envy.

Prakash Raj elaborated on Mammootty's performance. He highlighted the subtle expressions the actor brought to Bramayugam, describing them as very powerful, and remarked that young actors are still working to reach that level. He observed that in four films, there was a noticeable effort by younger performers to deliver their best, which he attributed to the influence of iconic actors like Mammootty and Mohanlal.

Kerala State Best Actor Awards: Mammootty vs Mohanlal

Mammootty has now won the Best Actor award seven times:

Adiyozhukkukal (1984)

Oru Vadakkan Veeragadha, Mrigaya, Mahayanam (1989)

Vidheyan, Ponthan Mada, Vatsalyam (1993)

Kaazhcha (2004)

Paleri Manikyam (2009)

Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam (2022)

Bramayugam (2024)

He has also won Second Best Actor for Ahimsa (1981) and the Special Jury Award for Yathra, Nirakkoottu (1985).

Earlier, Mohanlal had won the Best Actor award six times:

T. P. Balagopalan M.A. (1986)

Bharatham, Abhimanyu, Kilukkam, Ulladakkam (1991)

Spadikam, Kaalapani (1995)

Vanaprastham (1999)

Thanmathra (2005)

Paradesi (2007)

He also won the Special Jury Award for Padamudra, Chithram, Ulsavapittennu, Aryan, and Vellanakalude Nadu (1988).

Both actors have also been recognized for their contributions as producers, with Mammootty producing award-winning films such as Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam (Best Film) and Kaathal - The Core (Best Film), and Mohanlal producing Bharatham (Second Best Film) and Kaalapani (Second Best Film).

With the 55th Kerala State Film Awards, Mammootty now edges slightly ahead in the Kerala State Best Actor tally, continuing the long-standing comparison between two of Malayalam cinema's most celebrated performers.