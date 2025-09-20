Meesha Now Streaming On Amazon Prime Video : A Tale Of Friendship, Conflict, & Survival

After its theatrical release earlier this month, Meesha, written and directed by Emcy Joseph and produced by Sajeer Gafur under the banner Unicorn Movies, is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Set in the wilderness of a forest, Meesha is a story where friendships, loyalties, and ambitions collide. At its core, it is about the fragile yet enduring nature of friendship, how bonds formed in trust can be tested by envy, betrayal, and shifting power. The forest becomes more than a backdrop; it mirrors the unpredictability of human relationships, where survival is both physical and emotional.

The film brings together a strong ensemble cast featuring Kathir, Shine Tom Chacko, Hakim Shajahan, Jeo Baby, Sudhi Koppa, Srikant Murali, Unni Lalu, and Hasli, with music by Sooraj S Kurup and cinematography by Suresh Rajan.

For acclaimed Tamil actor Kathir, Meesha marks his debut in Malayalam cinema. Reflecting on the experience, he said:

"This film has been a new journey for me. Working in Malayalam cinema was both challenging and refreshing. What stood out was the warmth and acceptance I received from the audience, it reminded me that stories can reach beyond language. Meesha allowed me to step into a space that was different from what I had done before, and the response has been humbling."

The response to Meesha has been remarkable, not only in Kerala but also across audiences outside the state, proving that stories rooted in regional settings can travel beyond linguistic and cultural borders. With its release on Prime Video, the film now finds a larger canvas to connect with viewers across India and globally.

With layered performances, atmospheric visuals, and music that heightens its emotional intensity, Meesha stands as a film that reflects the complexity of friendships and the shifting nature of human ties.

Now streaming exclusively on Amazon Prime Video