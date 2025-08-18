Mimicry Artist Pala Suresh Dies At 53; Cardiac Arrest Suspected: Report

Pala Suresh Passes Away: Mimicry artist Pala Suresh (Suresh Krishnan) was found dead at his Piravom home on Sunday. He was 53 years old.

According to a report by Mathrubhumi, Suresh, who had been undergoing treatment for a heart-related ailment at Kottayam Medical College Hospital, was living with his family in a rented house near Thekkummoottilpadi, Piravom.

Family members grew alarmed when he did not wake up at his usual time in the morning. Despite repeated calls, there was no response, prompting them to force open the door of his room. He was immediately rushed to Piravom Taluk Hospital, where doctors confirmed his death. Initial assessments suggest that he may have suffered a cardiac arrest in his sleep.

Three Decades in Mimicry and Screen Performances

Suresh had been active in mimicry for more than three decades. He performed extensively in stage shows and mega events, becoming a familiar face in the Kerala mimicry circuit. His stage act imitating former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy earned him wide attention. Over the years, he also appeared in Malayalam films, television serials, and comedy programs. One of his notable film appearances was in ABCD, where he portrayed a journalist.

In addition to his solo work, Suresh was associated with several performance troupes. He worked as a professional artist with the Kollam-based Narma troupe and was also part of the Cochin Rasika group. His contributions to mimicry extended across stage, film, and television, making him a regular presence in Kerala's entertainment landscape.

According to Mathrubhumi, Suresh, the son of the late Balan and Omana of the Vettathukunnel family in Vellilappilly, Ramapuram, is survived by his wife, Deepa, and their two children, Devanandu, a nursing student in Germany, and Devakrishna. His funeral will be held on Tuesday at 10 a.m. at the Kanittumala crematorium in Piravom.